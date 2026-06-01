Erin Brockovich Launches Map To Bring Transparency To Data Center Construction And Community Impact

Environmental activist Erin Brockovich launched a website with an interactive map of AI data centers across the United States to bring transparency to construction and document impacts on nearby communities. The map includes data centers reported by community members and has received nearly 4,000 submissions in the first month after a call for reports in April, with Texas leading all states at 612 reports.

Transparency As Top Concern

Brockovich said the single most common concern in submissions is transparency, appearing more frequently than noise, water usage, or rising utility bills. Recurring phrases include “silenced,” “ignored,” “secretive,” “back door deals,” and “NDA,” alongside health concerns, sick animals, declining property values, and utility bill increases.

Pattern Of Secrecy In Projects

Brockovich clarified she is not making a blanket argument against data centers or AI, but against a pattern where projects are announced after permits are secured, developers don’t return calls, and local officials sign NDAs before neighbors know a project is being considered. She said the map documents these patterns of growth, conflict, and uncertainty.

Public Opposition And Environmental Impacts

A nationwide poll found only 44% of Americans would welcome a data center nearby, making them less popular than gas plants, wind farms, or even nuclear facilities. The two biggest complaints from nearby residents are water and energy consumption, and development is shifting from populated East Coast areas to rural Western communities and states like Arizona, Texas, and Nevada that have fewer zoning hurdles.

Website Features And Purpose

The brockovichdatacenter.com site includes a community statistics page that breaks down reports by state, city, and type of environmental concern, and it highlights recurring issues like water usage, energy consumption, noise pollution, and mass scalability. Brockovich said staying informed is the first step to protecting your community and that the intent behind the reporting website is to bring awareness.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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