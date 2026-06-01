Porsche People Series From Design911 Expands With New Stories Following Sustained Interest

Experts in Porsche parts , Design911 , have announced the publication of two new features as part of the firm’s growing Porsche People series, continuing to produce content that connects enthusiasts, owners and industry professionals across the international Porsche community.

Designed to go beyond products and showcase people and experiences, the Porsche People series has seen sustained engagement. The latest additions include an owner story centred on the Porsche 997 Carrera 4S, and an in-depth look inside the MLR Porsche workshop.

Design911 Investigates the Reality of Porsche Ownership

The first of the latest additions follows Trevor Joseph’s five-year journey with his 997 C4S, which he bought in 2019. It offers a candid perspective on the realities of maintaining a highly sought-after Porsche, addressing some of the many challenges Joseph has encountered along the way.

They include bore scoring, a well-documented issue affecting some 997 models, which forced Joseph to decide whether to sell or invest in a full engine rebuild.

Presented through both a full-length YouTube video and an accompanying article, the feature explores why Joseph chose to commit and how this decision transformed his car from a source of uncertainty into something genuinely rewarding to drive and own.

Importantly, the feature also offers insight into the types of modifications and enhancements owners can make without compromising the feel of their Porsche, with upgrades including Bilstein suspension, revised wheels and a performance exhaust system.

In line with Design911’s signature style, the feature takes a personal angle, following a shift many owners might recognise, from driving a car to becoming invested in preserving and improving it. It also underlines the role that specialist suppliers and the wider Porsche community play in that process, giving owners the confidence to make informed decisions about repairs, upgrades and long-term maintenance.

Documenting Design911’s Visit to MLR Porsche

The second new addition takes viewers inside MLR Porsche, a family-run workshop built around a hands-on, detail-led approach to Porsche builds. Established by a father and his two sons, the business has grown steadily over the past six years, working exclusively on Porsche models and building a reputation for meticulously considered builds.

Design911’s feature explores the evolution of the workshop from modest beginnings to an internationally recognised specialist, with MLR now delivering Porsches to clients across Europe, the US and beyond, and being trusted by clients to work on their cars for as long as it takes.

The episode offers insight into:

A heavily reworked 987 Cayman, with components taken from various models, including a front end from a 997 GT3 and a fully rebuilt 3.7-litre engine.

The 996-generation 911, as a platform that MLR returns to for its practicality, lighter weight and modernity.

Contrasts between approaches, where ST-style builds are aimed at long-term usability, whereas Club Sport builds focus on efficiency and speed over comfort.

Design911 is referenced in the feature as a supplier supporting these builds through reliable access to OEM and performance parts, helping to keep projects on track while ensuring components meet the required specifications.

The Success of the Porsche People Series

The continued growth of the Porsche People series is down to Design911’s focus on sharing first-hand experiences. Since its launch in 2022, the library of interviews, workshop visits, case studies and rebuild features has expanded to include more than 50 videos and articles.

As interest in modern classic and analogue Porsche models continues to increase, so too does the need for clear, reliable guidance. Design911 is responding to that demand by producing practical content and guidance to help owners make better-informed decisions about their cars.

Both new Porsche People features are now available on Design911’s online platforms, with additional stories planned as the series continues to develop.

Design911 supports customers in the UK, EU and world-wide to include USA, Spain , Italy, Germany, France and the Netherlands.

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