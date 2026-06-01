Greenfield Robotics Opens Reservations for Reg A+ Raise; Early Backers Receive 5% Bonus Shares

Kansas-founded autonomous farm robotics company is sold out for the 2026 season, has been running in fields for six years, manufactures with the family behind the skid steer and the air drill, and counts Chipotle, Rodale Institute, and more than 2,600 individual investors among its backers.

Greenfield Robotics has opened reservations for its upcoming Regulation A+ offering on StartEngine. Investors who reserve shares during the Test the Waters period will receive a 5% bonus share allocation when the offering goes live, with stackable bonuses available up to 20%.

The company exists to get chemical herbicides off American farms. Its BOTONY™ field robots replace glyphosate, paraquat, and the other herbicides that have dominated row-crop production for four decades.

The reservation window opens after a previously oversubscribed Reg CF round earlier this year, six years of in-field operation, more than $1 million in cumulative revenue, and a new manufacturing partnership that catapults technology development for large-scale commercial deployments.

The mission: clean food, healthy farmers, living soil

Most farmers do not want to spray. They rely on glyphosate because it is the cheapest, most predictable way to kill weeds at scale. That math has poisoned the people doing the work and the ground they depend on; more than 6,000 active lawsuits are piling up against paraquat manufacturers. Settlements have already crossed $187.5 million. The global herbicide market is worth roughly $39.5 billion annually and is projected to continue growing.

Greenfield gives farmers another option. The updated version of BOTONY™ robots uses computer vision and GPS to perform mechanical weeding, planting, mulching, cover crop seeding, and under-canopy feeding. One platform, six operations, zero chemicals.

Founder Clint Brauer puts it plainly: “Our mission at Greenfield is pretty straight ahead, and it’s to get chemicals out of food and agriculture. It starts at the field, and it goes all the way to grocery stores eventually.”

Built by a farmer who lost his father

Brauer is a third-generation Kansas farmer. He started Greenfield in 2018 after his father, Tony, developed Parkinson’s, a disease repeatedly linked in peer-reviewed studies to long-term exposure to the herbicides every American farmer was told they had to spray.

The flagship robot is named BOTONY™. Look at the letters: T-O-N-Y. That is for Tony Brauer.

A manufacturing partner the industry knows by reputation

Howard Dahl runs Amity Technology out of Fargo, North Dakota. His family invented the skid steer. They built the air drill that plants close to a billion acres worldwide. They scaled the large tractors that run the Northern Plains.

Today Amity produces Greenfield’s robots in a dedicated facility backed by a $500,000 North Dakota state grant. Dahl is both a manufacturing partner and a personal investor.

No competing weeding robotics company on the market has this kind of partnership. Other startups are running pilots and demos. Greenfield is shipping production hardware built by the people who built mechanized American farming.

Commercial traction

BOTONY™ is deployed on working farms in 16 states. The 2026 season sold out. Reservations for 2027 are open. The company has booked more than $1 million in signed 2026 delivery contracts.

Sweet corn grown with BOTONY™ robots reached Whole Foods store shelves last season. Rodale Institute, the organization that defined modern organic standards worldwide, purchased a robot for the 2026 season. Chipotle invested through its Cultivate Next venture fund. Mid Kansas Cooperative, a regional co-op with 11,000 member farmers, invested and onboarded BOTONY™ as a fleet service across its operations. The Kansas Department of Commerce backed the company.

KingsCrowd Capital, the venture fund affiliated with equity crowdfunding research and ratings firm KingsCrowd, also invested in Greenfield. KingsCrowd’s analyst team publishes ratings and research reports on hundreds of online private offerings each year.

More than 2,600 individual investors have already bought in across two prior crowdfunding rounds. The most recent round closed oversubscribed.

The USDA launched the National Proving Grounds Network for AgTech last year. For robotics validation, the agency picked one site: Grand Farm in North Dakota. Greenfield’s robots are running there this season.

A national conversation moving in the same direction

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently delivered the keynote at the inaugural American Regeneration Conference in Bandera, Texas, where he said the country should incentivize transitions to regenerative and less chemically intensive farming. The two-day event, sponsored by Sovereignty Ranch, regenerative agriculture publisher Acres U.S.A., and American Regeneration, drew about 200 farmers, ranchers, and health and policy advocates. Brauer was among the speakers.

The ag robotics market is projected to grow from $14.74 billion in 2024 to $48.06 billion by 2030.

How to reserve

Reservations are open now at the company’s StartEngine page. The Test the Waters period grants 5% bonus shares to any investor who reserves before the live raise. A loyalty bonus for prior investors, reservation holders, customers, and brand ambassadors adds another 10%. StartEngine Venture Club members receive an additional 10%. Stackable bonuses are capped at 20%.

Disclaimer: Greenfield Robotics is Testing the Waters under Tier 2 of Regulation A+. No money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted, and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement filed by the company with the SEC has been qualified by the SEC. Any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of acceptance is given after the date of qualification. An indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. Reserving shares is simply an indication of interest. There is no binding commitment for investors that reserve shares in this manner to ultimately invest and purchase the shares reserved of the company, or to purchase any shares of the company whatsoever.