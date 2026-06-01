Justice IT Consulting Named to CRN’s MSP 500 List For 2026

Burleson, Texas May 28, 2026 — Justice IT Consulting announced today that it has been named by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, to the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security MSP 100 category for 2026.

CRN’s annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the Pioneer 250, which recognizes MSPs focused on the small- and midsize-business market; the Elite 150, recognizing MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers; and the Security MSP 100, spotlighting MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise.

The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs that are driving growth and innovation. These companies empower businesses with complex technologies so they can achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources.

Justice IT Consulting was named to the 2026 MSP 500 list in the Security MSP 100 category by CRN, recognizing its cybersecurity-focused managed services and consistent delivery of compliance-driven security outcomes for small and mid-sized organizations.

The company was recognized for its ability to help organizations reduce cybersecurity risk through structured, repeatable security frameworks and hands-on compliance execution. Justice IT Consulting supports clients operating in regulated environments across Texas by providing audit-ready documentation, guided remediation planning, and ongoing security oversight designed to align cybersecurity controls with operational and regulatory requirements.

Justice IT Consulting’s inclusion in the Security MSP 100 category reflects its emphasis on accountability, transparency, and measurable service performance. Its service model prioritizes rapid response, proactive risk management, and practical security implementations that support business continuity without unnecessary complexity or cost.

CRN’s annual MSP 500 list recognizes managed service providers that demonstrate operational excellence, innovation, and a strong commitment to helping organizations navigate increasingly complex IT and cybersecurity challenges. Justice IT Consulting’s selection underscores its role as a trusted security-focused MSP delivering scalable, compliance-aligned cybersecurity services.

“The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like—helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success.””

“Being named to CRN’s MSP 500 list in the Security MSP 100 category is a meaningful recognition of the work our team does every day to help organizations strengthen their security posture and meet regulatory requirements,” said Brooke Justice, President of Justice IT Consulting. “Since 2003, we’ve focused on delivering practical, accountable cybersecurity and IT services, especially for small and mid-sized manufacturers, by using structured, repeatable security frameworks and doing the heavy lifting on compliance, including the policies and documentation clients need to be assessment-ready.”

The 2026 MSP 500 list will be featured online at crn.com/msp500 beginning Feb. 11.

About Justice IT Consulting

Founded in 2003, Justice IT Consulting is a Texas-based managed service provider delivering IT and cybersecurity services to small and mid-sized organizations. The company focuses on supporting regulated environments through managed IT services, cybersecurity risk management, and compliance support. Justice IT Consulting works with organizations to align technology and security controls with operational and regulatory requirements.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn and X.

© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com