Choice Mom Coach Announces New Book for Single Mothers By Choice

Reema Kiran, founder of Choice Mom Coach and a Professional Certified Coach credentialed by the International Coaching Federation, has announced the publication of her debut book, “Choice Mom: An Empowering Guide to Becoming a Single Mother by Choice.” Released on April 15, 2026, and available on Amazon, the book addresses a gap that Reema experienced firsthand: the absence of a practical, emotionally intelligent, and culturally inclusive resource for women navigating single motherhood by choice.

The release marks a significant milestone for Choice Mom Coach, a coaching practice Reema built from her own lived experience through unexplained infertility, six rounds of intrauterine insemination (IUI), and two rounds of in vitro fertilization (IVF). Having conceived her daughter as a single woman, Reema transformed the tools she used to coach herself through that journey into a structured, professional practice now serving women around the world.

The Book That Did Not Exist

When Reema was navigating her fertility journey, she searched for resources that could speak to her experience not only as a single woman pursuing motherhood, but as an Indian woman facing cultural expectations that made the path feel even more isolating. The books available at the time were either outdated or failed to reflect the lived realities of women from diverse cultural backgrounds. Counsellors and medical professionals offered clinical guidance, but none had walked the same road.

“Few people will ever understand the depth of personal inquiry that sits behind every single decision you make towards becoming a choice mom,” said Reema. “From choosing a donor to facing your fertility, the long term impact of your decisions is always front of mind. It takes someone with both lived experience and the determination to succeed to see you through every step of the journey.”

The result of that absence is “Choice Mom,” a book that functions simultaneously as a personal narrative and a practical coaching guide. It is interactive and reflective in design, incorporating exercises drawn from the same professional frameworks Reema uses with her one-on-one coaching clients. The book is intended for women at any stage of the journey, whether they are still weighing the decision, actively undergoing fertility treatments, or preparing for life as a new solo parent.

Expertise Rooted in Lived Experience

What distinguishes Reemal’s approach within a field that has very few specialized practitioners is the convergence of personal experience and professional training. As an executive coach and management consultant with years of experience working alongside professionals and organizational leaders, Reema brings structured coaching methodology to a space that has historically leaned on emotional support alone. Her credentialing through the International Coaching Federation, a globally recognized body that sets professional standards for coaching practice, reinforces the rigor behind her methods.

The clients Reema works with through Choice Mom Coach are largely entrepreneurs and career-oriented professionals. These are women who have invested significantly in building their professional lives and are now confronting the question of how motherhood fits into that picture without a partner, and in some cases without access to paid parental leave. Reema ran her consulting business through fertility treatments, through pregnancy, and through the first year of her daughter’s life. That context shapes how she coaches and what she wrote.

Bridging a Cultural Gap

A dimension of the book that Reema describes as intentional and essential is its cultural sensitivity, particularly for South Asian women and other women of colour. Within many South Asian communities, the expectation to find a partner before pursuing motherhood remains strong, and the social weight of deviating from that path can be significant. When Reema was going through her own journey, she could not find a single coach, author, or community figure who had navigated that cultural layer alongside the practical and emotional demands of single motherhood by choice.

Reema is believed to be the first South Asian woman to author a book specifically addressing single motherhood by choice. That distinction carries meaning beyond representation. It signals to women from similar backgrounds that the decision is possible, that it has been made before, and that there is someone who understands the full complexity of what that choice involves.

Recognition from the Medical Community

The book has received acknowledgment from fertility specialists Dr. Meivys Garcia and Dr. Marta Wais of Markham Fertility Centre, who noted that it provides the emotional readiness and logistical framework that the medical system is not positioned to offer. Katie Bryan, a fellow single mother by choice coach and podcast host, described it as exactly the kind of resource she wishes every woman on this path had access to.

This external recognition reflects a broader understanding within reproductive medicine that clinical guidance alone does not address the full scope of what women face when pursuing fertility treatments as single individuals. The psychological, logistical, and social dimensions of the journey require support that falls outside the scope of a medical appointment, and Reemal’s book is designed to fill that space.

Coaching Support Beyond the Book

For women seeking more personalized guidance, Choice Mom Coach offers three-to-six-month one-on-one coaching packages that accompany clients through every stage of the process. From the initial decision through fertility treatments, pregnancy, and early solo parenthood, the coaching model is built around the same frameworks presented in the book.

Additional resources available through choicemomcoach.com include a free webinar titled “Get Unstuck,” a preparing-to-conceive checklist, free consultations, and a monthly newsletter. Women can also connect with Reema and the broader Choice Mom community on Instagram at @choicemomcoach and through her YouTube channel . Email them through connect@choicemomcoach.com.

“Choice Mom: An Empowering Guide to Becoming a Single Mother by Choice” is available now on Amazon . It represents both the culmination of Reema’s personal journey and the continued expansion of a coaching practice founded on one core belief: no woman needs to go through this process alone.

About Choice Mom Coach

Choice Mom Coach was founded by Reema Kiran, a Professional Certified Coach credentialed by the International Coaching Federation and an executive coach with a background in management consulting. Drawing on her own experience navigating unexplained infertility and conceiving her daughter as a single woman, Reema created Choice Mom Coach to support career-driven women who are considering or actively pursuing single motherhood by choice. The practice offers one-on-one coaching packages, digital resources, and community-oriented programming, with a particular focus on cultural inclusivity for South Asian women and women of colour. Reema’s debut book, “Choice Mom: An Empowering Guide to Becoming a Single Mother by Choice,” was published in April 2026 and is available on Amazon.