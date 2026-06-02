Caribbean Scotch Bonnet Pepper Shortage Threatens Hot Sauce Supply Amid Climate And Hurricane Impacts

A shortage of Scotch bonnet peppers—the core ingredient in Caribbean hot pepper sauce—is threatening supply and driving costs soaring for producers, as extreme weather, disease, and pests make the temperamental yellow fruit hard to source. Back-to-back hurricanes in Jamaica, including Hurricane Beryl and the strongest-ever Hurricane Melissa, devastated crops and pushed pepper prices up roughly 10-fold immediately after Melissa, with an overall 40–50% increase over the last two years.

Production Challenges And Weather Sensitivity

Scotch bonnets are highly susceptible to heavy rain, viruses, and pests like gall midges, and heavy rains can reduce heat levels and alter taste. Walkerswood, which exports over 95% of its products with two-thirds going to the U.S., said it requires fresh peppers and must cook them within a week to preserve vibrant color, making weather a constant challenge.

Farmer Shifts And Inventory Strategies

After Hurricane Beryl, many farmers switched to hardier sweet potatoes with better price per pound, tightening pepper supply. Manufacturers keep high stocks year-round to weather storms—Gray’s Pepper held around six months of inventory before both hurricanes, straining cash flow but allowing exports to continue despite damage to premises.

Export Demand And Global Presence

Caribbean hot sauce is appearing in major supermarkets from Walmart in the U.S. to Tesco in the UK and Woolworths in Australia, as international palates heat up. Jamaica exports 40% of its Scotch bonnet production, with many peppers sold to neighboring Caribbean islands, while brands like Walkerswood shipped the equivalent of 500 20ft cargo containers overseas last year.

Government Support And Research

The Jamaican government supplied Scotch bonnet seeds to 650 growers and partnered with Walkerswood to create a farm for growing crops. Walkerswood is funding genetics research to create a resilient strain of classic yellow Scotch bonnets, while some producers use high-yielding hybrid red chilli peppers that show disease resilience.

Cultural Significance And Pride

Scotch bonnets are a cultural cornerstone in Jamaica, with hot sauce on every cook shop and restaurant table. Producers emphasize pride in local seasoning and thicker, more flavorful sauces compared to North American brands, noting that Caribbean cuisine has a high heat tolerance and adds Scotch bonnets to almost everything.

Featured image credits: Blossom Ozurumba via Wikimedia Commons

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