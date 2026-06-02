Aiming Fluid Golf, a Northern California golf accessory brand founded by Gary Clark, has been named Best Engineered Golf Accessories Brand in the USA of 2026 by Evergreen Awards. The recognition highlights the company’s focus on engineered on-course gear systems designed to help golfers keep clubs cleaner, access essential tools faster, and stay more organized throughout a round.

The company’s growing lineup includes magnetic golf towel systems, Magnetic Landing Pads, utility pouches, divot tools, golf tees, and other course ready accessories developed around practical on course use. Rather than treating golf accessories as separate add ons, Aiming Fluid Golf positions its products as part of a connected system intended to improve how golfers move through a round.

The system reflects a larger shift in golf accessories: serious golfers are no longer looking for isolated gadgets, but for small pieces of gear that make cleaning, access, storage, and course flow easier during real rounds.

According to the company, the goal is to reduce the small frustrations golfers regularly experience during play, including misplaced towels, dirty grooves, wet equipment, cluttered pockets, and difficult access to frequently used tools.

Engineering Accessories Around Real Golf Problems

Aiming Fluid Golf was developed around the idea that golf accessories should support the rhythm and organization of a round instead of interrupting it. The company focuses on creating products designed around real course behavior and repeated use cases rather than novelty driven designs.

Founder Gary Clark said the company’s philosophy centers on improving accessibility and reducing unnecessary friction during play.

“This recognition means a lot because it reflects what we have been building from the beginning,” said Gary Clark, Founder of Aiming Fluid Golf. “Our goal has never been to make louder golf gear. It has been to engineer smarter on-course systems that solve real problems for golfers — cleaner clubs, faster access, better organization, and less friction during a round.”

The company believes many golfers overlook how small gear problems can affect pace, focus, and overall consistency during a round. By approaching accessories as part of a larger system, Aiming Fluid Golf aims to create a cleaner and more intentional on course setup.

A Magnetic Golf Towel Designed as a System

One of the company’s flagship products is its magnetic golf towel system, built around the Magna Anchor magnetic attachment mechanism and a structured three stage cleaning approach described as Scrub, Wash, and Dry.

The towel system combines deep waffle microfiber construction, a scrub zone, a wash pocket, and a dry zone to help golfers clean clubs, golf balls, and hands more efficiently during play. The design was developed for practical situations such as wet weather rounds, driving range sessions, tournament play, and cart path only conditions.

According to the company, separating cleaning zones within the towel helps golfers avoid mixing wet and dry surfaces while keeping clubs cleaner throughout a round.

The magnetic attachment system also allows golfers to secure and retrieve the towel quickly during play, reducing the likelihood of losing or misplacing it between shots.

Building Better Golf Bag Organization

In addition to the towel system, Aiming Fluid Golf developed the Magnetic Landing Pad, a dedicated towel docking point designed to mount inside the golf bag between club dividers. The company stated that many golfers spend unnecessary time searching for towels that shift position during walking rounds or cart movement. The Magnetic Landing Pad creates a repeatable storage location intended to simplify access and improve consistency during play.

The brand has also expanded into utility pouches and multi function divot tools designed to help golfers organize smaller essentials such as tees, gloves, markers, and repair tools. “We do not think of a golf towel, pouch, divot tool, or tee as random accessories. We think of them as part of the golfer’s operating system. When each piece works better together, the whole round feels cleaner and more dialed in.”

According to the company, the objective is not to add unnecessary complexity to a golfer’s setup, but to create products that make common tasks feel more organized and efficient.

A Modern Design Direction for Golf Accessories

Aiming Fluid Golf also differentiates itself through a dark matte design language focused on understated aesthetics and practical functionality. The company describes its products as performance oriented accessories designed for golfers who value both visual consistency and real world usability. Rather than relying on loud graphics or novelty concepts, the brand emphasizes durable construction, clean presentation, and utility based design.

“Our goal is not to make louder golf gear. It is to make smarter golf gear, products that solve real course problems without sacrificing style.”

The company said its products are intended for golfers who pay attention to details such as clean grooves, organized equipment, and consistent access to gear throughout a round. As the brand continues to grow, Aiming Fluid Golf plans to expand its lineup while maintaining its focus on engineered on course systems that support cleaner clubs, faster access, and better organization.

Award Recognition for Engineered Golf Innovation

Aiming Fluid Golf has been recognized as the Best Engineered Golf Accessories Brand in the USA of 2026 by the Evergreen Awards, highlighting the company’s commitment to performance driven design, product quality, and practical on course innovation.

About Aiming Fluid Golf

Aiming Fluid Golf is a Northern California golf accessory brand founded by Gary Clark. The company develops engineered on course golf gear systems designed to support cleaner clubs, faster access, improved organization, and more intentional equipment management during play. Its product lineup includes magnetic golf towel systems, Magnetic Landing Pads, utility pouches, divot tools, golf tees, hats, and additional course ready accessories.

More information is available through Aiming Fluid Golf , Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and YouTube . Business inquiries can be directed to aimingfluidgolf@gmail.com .