Shades of Blue Project Announces Expanded National Maternal Mental Health Initiatives Through Advocacy, Community Care, and the SHARE Network App

The Shades of Blue Project announces continued national expansion of its maternal mental health initiatives through community based support, workforce training, advocacy, education, storytelling, and digital innovation designed to support Black and Brown mothers, birthing people, families, and communities.

Founded by Kay Matthews, Executive Director and Founder, The Shades of Blue Project has become a nationally recognized nonprofit organization focused on improving maternal mental health outcomes and advancing health equity. The organization’s work spans pregnancy, postpartum care, infant loss, grief, trauma, anxiety, depression, emotional distress, and community healing.

Rooted in lived experience and culturally responsive care, The Shades of Blue Project continues to build pathways that connect families to support while helping organizations, providers, advocates, and policymakers better understand the realities surrounding maternal mental health disparities.

“Black maternal mental health is not just a personal issue. It is a public health issue, a community issue, and a justice issue,” said Kay Matthews.

Turning Lived Experience Into National Leadership

The organization was founded after Matthews experienced the stillbirth of her daughter, Troya Simone, and later navigated undiagnosed postpartum depression. What began as a personal search for healing evolved into a national movement focused on ensuring that no mother or birthing person experiences pregnancy, postpartum challenges, grief, or mental health struggles without support.

“The Shades of Blue Project was born from grief, but it has grown into a movement rooted in healing, advocacy, and action,” said Matthews.

The organization has since become a trusted voice in maternal mental health advocacy through initiatives that center dignity, cultural understanding, community trust, and systems change. Its work intentionally bridges lived experience and professional expertise while elevating the voices of those most impacted.

“I never wanted another mother to feel as unseen, unsupported, or dismissed as I did,” Matthews said. “This work is how I honor my daughter, Troya Simone, and how I continue helping families find care, healing, and hope.”

The Shades of Blue Project continues to emphasize that maternal mental health is connected to broader issues including access to care, racial equity, trauma, infant loss, financial stress, provider education, family support, and public policy.

Expanding Access Through the SHARE Network App

As part of its expanding national reach, The Shades of Blue Project developed the SHARE Network App to help make maternal mental health support and resources more accessible for families navigating pregnancy, postpartum experiences, grief, trauma, stress, anxiety, depression, and emotional distress.

The app was created to provide easier access to education, resources, support systems, and community connection for individuals seeking culturally responsive care and information.

“We built the SHARE Network App because families should not have to search endlessly for support while they are already carrying the weight of pregnancy, postpartum, grief, trauma, or emotional distress,” Matthews said. “Help should be accessible, culturally responsive, and easy to find.”

The organization views technology as an important part of creating sustainable, community centered maternal mental health solutions that can reach families across geographic and systemic barriers.

Training Communities and Strengthening Workforce Response

In addition to direct community support, The Shades of Blue Project continues to expand its nationally recognized INSPIRE Method training initiatives. The training is designed for providers, community health workers, Healthy Start staff, doulas, advocates, organizations, and professionals seeking to better understand maternal mental health through a culturally grounded and trauma informed lens.

The INSPIRE Method focuses on helping professionals recognize warning signs, improve communication, strengthen accountability, and better respond to the emotional and mental health needs of mothers and birthing people.

Through workforce training and community education, the organization aims to move conversations about maternal mental health beyond awareness and toward practical action.

“What makes this work powerful is that we do not separate lived experience from expertise,” Matthews said. “The voices of mothers, birthing people, and families are central to every solution we build.”

Professionals who have participated in the organization’s training programs have described the experience as helping them better understand the realities of maternal mental health disparities while improving their ability to provide compassionate and informed support.

Creating Community Through Advocacy and National Convening

The Shades of Blue Project also continues to lead national conversations through signature initiatives including Black Maternal Mental Health Week, the Black Maternal Mental Health Summit, storytelling campaigns, advocacy efforts, community support groups, and public education programs.

These initiatives bring together families, advocates, healthcare professionals, policymakers, and organizations to discuss healing, research, policy, systems change, and culturally responsive care.

Attendees and partners have described these spaces as important opportunities for community building, education, leadership development, and collective action around maternal mental health equity.

“Our work is personal, but it is also national,” Matthews said. “We are changing conversations, building resources, training communities, and pushing systems to respond differently to maternal mental health.”

The organization continues to advocate for solutions that recognize Black maternal mental health as both a healthcare priority and a broader community issue connected to justice, dignity, and equity.

Investing in Community Based Solutions

The Shades of Blue Project emphasizes that support for maternal mental health requires long term investment in community centered solutions, direct services, workforce education, and advocacy efforts.

Through donations, partnerships, community engagement, and public support, the organization continues to expand resources that help families access care, education, emotional support, and culturally responsive services.

“When people donate to The Shades of Blue Project, they are not just supporting an organization,” Matthews said. “They are helping us reach mothers, families, and communities with the care, resources, and advocacy they deserve.”

The organization remains focused on building sustainable systems of care that center healing, accountability, education, and equitable access to maternal mental health support nationwide.

National Recognition for Maternal Mental Health Leadership

The Shades of Blue Project has been recognized as the Best Maternal Mental Health Support Service in the United States of 2026 by both Evergreen Awards and Best of Best Review . The recognition highlights the organization’s continued leadership in advancing culturally responsive maternal mental health support, community centered advocacy, workforce education, peer support services, and innovative resources such as the SHARE Network App.

About The Shades of Blue Project

The Shades of Blue Project is a nationally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to improving maternal mental health outcomes and advancing health equity for Black and Brown birthing people, families, and communities. Founded by Kay Matthews, the organization provides culturally responsive mental health support, community education, advocacy, workforce training, storytelling initiatives, support groups, and direct services for individuals before, during, and after childbirth. Through initiatives including Black Maternal Mental Health Week, the Black Maternal Mental Health Summit, the INSPIRE Method, and the SHARE Network App, the organization continues to expand access to maternal mental health resources and community centered support nationwide.

Learn more at Shades of Blue Project , connect through Instagram , Facebook , at LinkedIn , at YouTube . Families seeking additional maternal mental health resources and support can learn more about the SHARE Network App or contact the organization directly at info@shadesofblueproject.org .