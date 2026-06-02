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California Plumbing Celebrates More Than a Decade Serving San Diego County, Surpassing 11,000 Customers

ByEthan Lin

Jun 2, 2026

California Plumbing, a licensed and insured plumbing company serving San Diego County, has announced a significant milestone: more than 11,000 customers served and over ten years of continuous operation across the region. The company, which operates out of San Diego and Chula Vista, has grown from a single-crew operation into one of the county’s most recognized plumbing services, earning a 5.0-star rating on Google and more than 500 five-star reviews across major consumer platforms.

The milestone reflects sustained demand for reliable plumbing services in a region where aging residential infrastructure, hard water conditions, and a large HOA and apartment market have made professional plumbing an ongoing priority for homeowners and property managers alike. California Plumbing has built its reputation handling everything from routine drain cleaning and water heater repair to complex slab leak detection and trenchless pipe relining—a unique technique that repairs damaged sewer lines without need for excavation.

The company serves the full span of San Diego County, from Oceanside and Carlsbad in the north to Chula Vista and National City in the south, with same-day appointments available seven days a week and 24-hour emergency dispatch. Alongside residential work, California Plumbing has expanded its commercial footprint, working with property managers, HOAs, and contractors on larger-scale plumbing projects and ongoing maintenance contracts in addition to their role as full-service San Diego plumbers for homeowners throughout the area.

The company attributes much of its growth to word-of-mouth referrals and repeat customers—a pattern consistent with its review history, which shows a clientele that returns for multiple jobs and recommends specific technicians by name. California Plumbing has been featured across syndicated media outlets including the Associated Press, Business Insider, and Digital Journal.

The company’s current promotional offers include complimentary water pressure and water quality tests, as well as discounts on water filtration systems and hydro jetting services. For more information about California Plumbing, including a full list of services, service areas, and current promotions, is available at californiaplumbingsd.com or by calling (619) 787-3443.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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