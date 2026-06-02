82 Killed In China’s Worst Coal Mining Disaster In Over 15 Years As Safety Violations Linger

A blast at the Liushenyu coal mine in Shanxi on May 22 killed 82 people and injured more than 120, marking China’s worst coal mining disaster in over 15 years and raising alarms about persistent safety violations despite a decade of reforms. The mine was a high-methane operation, and while authorities have not confirmed the cause, experts say methane or coal dust explosions typically occur when gas buildup meets an ignition source, often due to human error like management failure or flouted protocols.

Serious Illegal Violations And Safety Failures

Initial findings show Tongzhou Group, the private operator, committed “serious illegal violations,” including requiring workers not to wear mandatory tracking devices to conceal illegal mining of unapproved seams, maintaining secret tunnels, and operating with inaccurate blueprints that complicated rescue efforts. State media reported a notice board suggesting only half the underground workers were officially registered, and the mine appeared on a 2024 list of mines with “severe hazards” before being penalized twice for safety violations in 2025.

Rescue Efforts And Survivor Accounts

Hopes of finding survivors have all but extinguished after a survivor told CCTV the explosion swept to the entrance, knocked everyone down, and created thick dust that blinded them for over 10 minutes. Authorities have placed Tongzhou Group’s operators under “control measures” and halted operations at the company’s other mines.

Safety Progress And Human Cost

China’s coal mining fatality rate has fallen more than 90% since 1990 thanks to safety reforms, mechanization, and shutting down thousands of unregulated small mines, but the Liushenyu tragedy shows progress doesn’t mean guard can be dropped. Between 1980 and 2010, an average of 5,853 people died annually in coal mining disasters; by 2018 that number shrank to 333 even as coal output more than doubled.

Coal’s Role In China’s Green Transition

China remains the world’s largest coal producer, accounting for just over half of global output in 2024, and calls coal the “ballast stone” for energy security despite ambitions to double clean energy supply by 2035 and reach net-zero by 2060. Coal-fired power generation declined last year for the first time in a decade, and coal mining profits fell 41.8%, yet coal remains indispensable for powering 1.4 billion people and insulating the economy from global energy shocks.

Miners’ Livelihoods And Desperation

In Shanxi, which produces nearly 30% of China’s coal, mining is often the only local job available, and miners say they work voluntarily to feed their families despite the dangers. A miner who previously worked at Liushenyu said it was only a matter of time before disaster struck in a high-methane mine with complicated tunnels, and another worker said ordinary people’s lives are wretched, questioning whether accountability can bring the dead back.

Featured image credits: rawpixel.com / Carol M Highsmith

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