Shibuya Introduces On-the-Spot 2,000 Yen Littering Fines As Japan Tackles Overtourism

Litterbugs in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward now face on-the-spot fines of 2,000 yen (about $13) under a new penalty system that took effect Monday, amid Japan’s record tourism boom. Up to 50 officials will patrol neighborhoods to enforce the anti-littering campaign, which carries the slogan “if you throw trash, you lose cash,” and fines can be paid via cash, credit card, or QR codes.

Campaign Targets Tourists And Shop Operators

Authorities are also fining food and beverage shop operators in certain districts who do not install waste bins. Shibuya Ward said it cannot tolerate littering simply because there are no rubbish bins and asked for cooperation to create a city where everyone can enjoy themselves comfortably.

Tourism Boom And Local Tensions

Japan welcomed a record 42.7 million foreign visitors in 2025, and officials say there’s been an increase in open drinking and littering around Shibuya, including by foreign tourists. The government is trying to soothe tensions this boom has caused for local communities as tourism soars due to a weakened yen and high social media interest.

Scarcity Of Public Bins And Tourist Inconvenience

Rubbish bins are notoriously scarce in Japan, partly due to safety concerns after past terror attacks. A government survey last year found the lack of public bins was the biggest inconvenience for tourists, cited by more than 20% of about 4,000 foreign visitors.

Overtourism Measures Beyond Shibuya

In Fujiyoshida near Mount Fuji, tourism caused chronic traffic congestion, litter, and disruption to residents, leading authorities to cancel the town’s famous cherry blossom festival this year as the surge became unmanageable. The Japanese government is tackling overtourism by hiking taxes for international tourists and introducing crowd-control apps that provide real-time updates on area congestion.

Featured image credits: Richard Schneider via Flickr

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