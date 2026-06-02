Lemon.io Report Reveals AI Engineers Out-Earn Traditional Developers by up to 41 Percent

Lemon.io, a vetted tech talent marketplace, has released its Software Developer Rate Benchmark Report , revealing that specialised AI engineers are out-earning other developers by up to 41% on average.

The report, based on analysis of over 2,500 contracts spanning 2024–2026, was published to help companies and hiring teams understand current market rates across major software engineering specialisations and identify the most in-demand roles shaping the industry today.

The 4 Highest-Paid Specialisations

As companies race to embed AI into their products, demand for engineers who can build and maintain AI systems has outpaced supply. The Lemon.io benchmark identifies the major AI engineering roles of 2026:

AI engineer (broad)

An all-in category encompassing developers who design and deploy machine learning systems and integrate LLMs into live products. Rates climb steeply with experience: starting at $43 per hour for mid-level engineers and peaking at $79.20 per hour for Strong Seniors—an 84 percent surge that marks the sharpest rate progression this year.

LLM developer

An LLM developer—or AI integrator—specialises in building pipelines via AI APIs, automated agents, and evaluation frameworks that integrate AI models into products. Rates range from $37 per hour to $58.70 per hour.

Machine Learning (ML) engineer

An ML engineer trains statistical models that drive product features or business decisions. Notably, the jump from Senior to Strong Senior is +43 percent—the steepest such step among all AI roles. Rates range from $39.90 per hour to $77.20 per hour.

MLOps developer

An MLOps builds the infrastructure that moves AI models from a researcher’s experiment into a production environment where users interact with them. Rates range from $38 per hour to $62 per hour.

For comparison: a generalist back-end developer averages $42.80 per hour—roughly 26–29 percent less than an AI or ML engineer in the same experience bracket.

The gap between AI engineers and other developers stems from the fact that AI professionals combine software engineering with statistical modelling and cloud infrastructure. This combination is not yet available at scale.

Startup-Optimised AI Hiring in 2026

For a capital-efficient startup building an AI-powered product, Lemon.io’s benchmark data suggests a certain hiring sequence. Below are the seven roles most relevant to an early-stage team:

Strong early hire—Python and Django developers

Python is the dominant language for AI. A Django developer (Django is Python’s most popular web framework for building backend systems and APIs) averages $43 per hour at a senior level, with a European range of $16–$48 per hour.

A general Python developer (responsible for scripting, automation, pipelines, and AI integrations) averages $48.70 per hour for a senior. Python’s versatility across web, data, and AI workflows means this hire integrates naturally alongside other AI engineers.

First AI product hire—LLM developer

If a product needs AI integration, the LLM developer is the highest-leverage early hire in the benchmark. They translate raw model capabilities from providers like Anthropic and OpenAI into product features.

Senior rate averages $50 per hour, with a European/UK range of $18–$55 per hour. For geographic arbitrage, this is the most accessible high-impact AI hire in 2026.

When a custom model is needed—ML engineer

The practical guidance for early-stage startups from Lemon.io, a vetted developer hiring partner: startups using pre-trained models via an API will find that an LLM developer can meet their needs. A full ML engineer becomes essential when training custom models on proprietary data.

Later-stage hire—MLOps developer

An MLOps developer is a hire for after product-market fit. Teams should look for this role when the core team is complete.

AI Engineers Are Expensive—With Cost-Efficient Alternatives Emerging

The rates in this benchmark reflect a persistent skills scarcity: engineers who combine software development, statistical modelling, and cloud infrastructure remain in limited supply globally—so they cost more.

“The AI engineer label has fragmented into a specialised spectrum. Our data confirms the market is no longer just asking for AI specialists—it is demanding a new standard of AI-native engineering across every development layer.”—Anastasiia Andriienko, Talent Matching Lead at Lemon.io.

One emerging variable worth factoring in: as AI coding assistants become standard practice, AI-assisted developers are gaining traction as a cost-efficient alternative to traditional engineering hires.

For startups, Lemon.io’s practical advice is to be precise about what an AI engineer’s role requires. Not every AI product requires a $79-per-hour expert from day one, and matching seniority and role to the current stage is the most impactful hiring decision a team can make.

About Lemon.io

Lemon.io is a curated marketplace matching startups and midsized companies with vetted senior software developers. The platform manages the full hiring workflow, including technical screening, matching, contracts, compliance, and payments, with developer matches typically delivered within 24 hours.