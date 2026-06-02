Marlabs 2026 AI Adoption Report Provides Playbook for Companies to Drive Significant AI Value

Marlabs , a leading AI consulting and transformation provider, today announced the availability of its new research report, “2026 Enterprise AI Adoption Playbook: AI Divide Is Becoming a Competitive Moat — And Widening Fast.”

The 2026 AI Adoption Playbook shows a winner-take-most dynamic where top-tier enterprises are pulling away through better operational execution, governance, and integration. About 80% of firms only capture 25% or less of AI’s total economic value, according to PwC’s 2026 AI Performance Study.

Analyzing the 10 most consequential 2026 enterprise AI surveys, representing more than 30,000 leaders across 100 countries, Marlabs 2026 AI Adoption Playbook provides clear guidance for organizations to convert this ubiquitous tool use into measurable value.

Download the 2026 AI Playbook here .

“Enterprise AI has moved beyond experimentation, but the economic value is not flowing evenly,” said Thomas Collins, CEO of Marlabs. “As the AI gap widens, we created the 2026 AI Adoption Playbook to get clear, actionable guidance into the hands of business leaders as their decisions today around AI investments, governance, talent, and operating models determine tomorrow’s winners and losers.”

The 2026 AI Adoption Playbook identifies four major findings shaping enterprise AI enterprise strategy today:

AI adoption is universal, but value capture is not: 88% are deploying AI, yet only 12% of CEOs report both lower costs and higher revenue from AI

88% are deploying AI, yet only 12% of CEOs report both lower costs and higher revenue from AI Scaling AI remains a major enterprise challenge: 79% stated significant challenges moving AI initiatives into production and measurable ROI

79% stated significant challenges moving AI initiatives into production and measurable ROI Security, governance, and risk are slowing agentic AI: Two-thirds cite security and risk as the top barrier to scaling agentic AI

Two-thirds cite security and risk as the top barrier to scaling agentic AI Talent and skills gaps are now the top barrier: 62% said talent shortages and AI skills gaps are the leading obstacles to scaling AI transformation

To help enterprises close the gap between AI experimentation and AI value, the report outlines the Marlabs ABCs of AgilityAI:

Align: Before committing valuable time and resources, align leadership, data, and teams so that they’re pointed in the same direction

Before committing valuable time and resources, align leadership, data, and teams so that they’re pointed in the same direction Build: Build with a disciplined AI engineering lifecycle, powered by proven accelerators to compress the path from concept to execution

Build with a disciplined AI engineering lifecycle, powered by proven accelerators to compress the path from concept to execution Control: Protect your investments with governance that creates trust, manages risk, and creates a value cycle that compounds over time

Availability

The “2026 Enterprise AI Adoption Playbook: AI Divide Is Becoming a Competitive Moat — And Widening Fast” is available for immediate download here . For more information, visit Marlabs AgilityAI or book a meeting with a Marlabs AI expert today.

About Marlabs

Marlabs is your trusted AI consulting and transformation partner with 30 years of experience solving modern challenges with a proven track record of delivering complex technology solutions to Fortune 500 clients across financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing, telecom, media, technology, and other industries. Headquartered in New York with 11 office locations globally and employing over 2,200 AI, data, and digital solutions experts, Marlabs focuses on operationalizing AI as a core business capability, enabling organizations to move from experimentation to execution with solutions that deliver sustained, quantifiable value. To learn more about Marlabs visit the Web and LinkedIn .

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