DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

HMD Global Exits US Market, Ending New Nokia Phone Sales

ByHilary Ong

Jul 15, 2025

HMD Global Exits US Market, Ending New Nokia Phone Sales

HMD Global, the company behind Nokia-branded phones since 2016, is stepping back from the US market amid a “challenging” economic environment. This decision includes halting sales of both Nokia and HMD-branded devices across the country.

Gradual Phase-Out of Nokia Phones

Over recent months, HMD Global quietly removed many phones from US sales channels and discontinued older models. The latest phone, Fusion X1, did not launch in the US despite availability in other key markets. Additionally, the brand has moved many Nokia devices to a separate section of its website, away from its newer HMD phones.

By January, listings for several Nokia models were updated to indicate discontinuation. Some phones, like the 2024 HMD Vibe, remain available but appear to be selling off remaining stock. The company’s website no longer offers active purchase links for US buyers, though major retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart still stock these devices.

HMD Global assured customers that despite its market exit, it will continue honoring warranty and service obligations for existing products. The company said, “We will continue to honour all obligations, including warranty coverage and service for existing products, and provide full support through our global teams.”

Reasons Behind the Withdrawal

Though HMD Global did not explicitly cite ongoing tariffs as a factor, it attributed its decision to a “challenging geopolitical and economic environment.” As a Finnish company specializing in affordable phones with tight profit margins, sustaining US operations has become increasingly difficult.

HMD Global’s license to use the Nokia brand extends until March 2026. According to leaked sources, the company is expected to release approximately five new Nokia phones before the deal expires. The brand will continue to operate in other international markets for the foreseeable future.

Author’s Opinion

HMD Global’s departure highlights the uphill battle budget phone brands face in the US market, where competition, tariffs, and tight margins squeeze profitability. Without premium pricing or scale, sustaining operations is tough. It’s likely we’ll see more niche or value-focused brands struggle unless they adapt or consolidate. The Nokia name still holds value internationally, but its US presence may be a thing of the past.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Gemini Now Converts Photos into Videos, Available to Select Users Only
Jul 15, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Dodd Roofing and Exteriors Announces Expansion to Boise, Fargo, and Southlake
Jul 14, 2025 Ethan Lin
Samsung Pledges to Keep Certain Galaxy AI Features Free Forever
Jul 14, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801