Deep Finance Analytics Launches NEXT – an AI-Native Intelligence Framework for Financial Institutions and Global Investors

Institutional finance has been running on an architecture built for a slower world. Decisions were made on yesterday’s data. Risk was something companies processed overnight. Models were trusted because they were traditionally used. Data beyond the spreadsheet was often regarded as less relevant.

That convention is breaking. Markets now move on filings before they move on prices, on sentiment before they move on fundamentals, on signals that surface hours before consensus. The institutions that recognize this shift are quietly rebuilding the foundations of how they see, decide, and act — not by adding more dashboards, but by changing what sits underneath them.

Deep Finance Analytics, a next generation quant research company registered in the Dubai International Financial Centre, today launched a framework built around that thesis: the future era of finance will be defined by permanently evolving AI-native intelligence — autonomous, institutional-grade and auditable by design. Its relevance to the industry lies in resolving the oldest tension in institutional finance — the trade-off between the edge of automation and the trust that auditability requires.

“The question we kept hearing wasn’t can AI help us? It was can we trust it enough to act on it?” said Benedikt Hofmann, Chief Technology Officer of Deep Finance Analytics. “Finance doesn’t have a data problem anymore — it has a trust problem. A model is only useful in this industry if a board can sign off on it, a regulator can audit it, and a portfolio manager can explain what it said and why. Explainability isn’t a constraint on AI in finance — it’s the precondition for any of it to matter.”

The framework spans 25 products across standalone tools, APIs, autonomous agents, quantitative engines, and enterprise solutions, anchored by PortIQ — the company’s flagship platform, which translates plain-language scenarios into quantitative signals across an entire portfolio — and Epsilon, a next-generation AI model for idiosyncratic risk that isolates, understands and processes single-issuer data — that systematic models structurally miss.

What the products have in common matters more than what they do. Every signal carries an evidence chain. Every decision has an audit trail. None are black boxes. Governance isn’t a layer bolted on after the fact; it’s the architecture that makes the rest defensible.

Deep Finance Analytics believes the next chapter in finance will not reward whoever holds the most data or trains the largest model. It is the speed of judgment, the conviction behind the decision, and the strength of the reasoning when someone asks how it was reached.

“We’re not trying to replace anyone’s judgment,” Hofmann added. “We’re trying to give the people making these decisions better ground to stand on.”

About Deep Finance Analytics

Deep Finance Analytics builds AI-native intelligence and tools for the financial industry and institutions, with 25 products spanning standalone tools, APIs, autonomous agents, quantitative engines, and enterprise frameworks. The solutions are built for sovereign wealth funds, banks, pension funds, asset managers, hedge funds, corporates, and family offices globally, as part of the Deep Finance Group.

DF Analytics Middle East Ltd. is registered in DIFC, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Get a demo on https://zbooking.us/No44z

Media Contact Yvonne Siegmeth — ys@deep-finance.com · https://analytics.deep-finance.com