REGYMEN Fitness Opens Franchise Opportunities Across Key U.S. Markets

REGYMEN Fitness, a fast-growing boutique fitness franchise built on strength-based programming, is actively seeking franchise partners in priority U.S. markets including Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. With studio entry points starting at $100,000 and a fully supported model from site selection through grand opening, REGYMEN is positioned as one of the most accessible and well-structured opportunities in the boutique fitness space.

Unlike traditional gym franchises, REGYMEN’s model is built around three signature workout formats — Build, Burn, and Blast — each offering coach-ready programming with no guesswork required. Franchisees benefit from a recurring membership revenue structure, streamlined operations, and technology-driven scheduling, allowing owners to focus on community-building rather than back-office complexity. Standard studios operate between 2,400 and 3,600 square feet, equipped with treadmills, air bikes, SkiErgs, and weightlifting stations.

“The markets we’re targeting are ready for a fitness experience that goes beyond the standard gym model. REGYMEN gives franchise partners a proven system, full support, and a brand members genuinely connect with. We’re looking for driven leaders who want to build something meaningful in their communities and we’ve built the infrastructure to help them do exactly that.”

— Leah M. Seacrest, VP of Franchising, REGYMEN Fitness

Prospective franchise partners interested in available territories can learn more and submit an inquiry at regymenfitness.com/own-a-studio

About REGYMEN Fitness

REGYMEN Fitness is a boutique fitness franchise founded on the belief that strength-based training is the foundation of real, lasting progress. With three signature workout formats, immersive coaching, and a membership model designed for retention, REGYMEN delivers a fitness experience built to challenge, evolve, and produce results. Studios operate across the U.S. and Canada, with active expansion underway in key growth markets.

For more information on REGYMEN Fitness Franchise Opportunities , use the contact details below.