PressFit.ai , an AI native marketing intelligence platform founded by technology executive Anthony Skinner alongside support from his family, neighbors, and former coworkers, has officially launched its behavioral intelligence-driven platform and agency model designed to accelerate marketing delivery timelines for agencies and brands.

The launch marks the public expansion of technology developed by marketers focused on behavioral machine learning systems. PressFit.ai applies similar behavioral intelligence methodologies to marketing, content optimization, conversion analysis, and buyer response testing.

Anthony Skinner, Co-Founder of PressFit.ai, said the company was built to address the growing gap between traditional agency workflows and the speed required in modern AI-driven markets.

“Most agencies added AI onto existing systems,” said Skinner. “We rebuilt the operating model entirely around behavioral intelligence and automation so businesses can move faster, test messaging continuously, and identify what actually drives response.”

Built From a Cybersecurity Foundation

PressFit.ai originated as an internal marketing initiative developed while supporting BlueWave Cyber Defense marketing and performance metrics teams. According to the company, through automation Pressfit.ai platform delivers actionable insights such as Conversion Rate Optimation, Competitive Analysis and AI search overviews in days not weeks. Traditional agencies hire staff to scale. Pressfit behavioral machine learning revealed opportunities for its customers to better understand customer response patterns in marketing environments allowing them to adjust brand positioning and their ad buying strategies.

The company states that its platform continuously evaluates messaging effectiveness, conversion friction, competitive positioning, and content opportunities across digital channels. The system is designed to adapt recommendations in response to evolving search engine behavior, AI search platforms, and large language model visibility.

Skinner brings more than 25 years of technology leadership experience to the company, including prior executive roles such as Chief Technology Officer at Moz and iSpot.tv.

The platform was developed internally rather than through third-party software integrations or white labeled systems. PressFit.ai says its infrastructure includes proprietary agent-based workflows designed to automate competitive analysis, content optimization, and pipeline development tasks that are traditionally handled manually by marketing agencies.

Delivering Marketing Intelligence in Days

According to PressFit.ai, one of the primary goals of the platform is to reduce onboarding and strategy timelines for businesses seeking marketing support.

The company states that deliverables that traditionally require weeks of agency audits, reporting, and planning can now be generated in days through automated analysis and continuous optimization systems.

PressFit.ai also offers white label services for agencies seeking to expand delivery capacity without increasing staffing requirements. The company says its platform supports both direct brand partnerships and agency partnerships.

The launch includes multiple service categories, including AI visibility analysis, conversion rate optimization, content auditing, messaging analysis, and behavioral testing for outbound campaigns.

The company reports that its methodology focuses on testing buyer response patterns rather than relying exclusively on traditional demographics or static customer personas.

“Our goal is to eliminate guesswork for Marketers,” said Skinner. “The Pressfit Marketing Automation Pipeline tests messaging, website copy and content against behavioral signals and deploy what consistently drives engagement and pipeline growth.”

Early Client Feedback Highlights Delivery Speed

Several early users cited the company’s rapid turnaround times and automated analysis capabilities as differentiators.

Ray Hopkins, CEO of Embracerx.co, commented on PressFit.ai’s competitive analysis process, stating, “This is amazing.” Based on Pressfit.ai Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) and Content Analysis, Mr. Hopkins used Pressfit’s engineering team to redesign embracerx.co and developed a new content strategy.

Robert Tregenza of belevelheaded.com also shared feedback regarding the company’s conversion optimization work, stating, “Your products are exactly what we were looking for. You delivered conversion rate optimization before other agencies delivered a quote.”

PressFit.ai says its systems are intended to support other agencies through white-labeling along with organizations operating business to consumer (B2C), business to business (B2B)Telehealth platforms,and others where timely impactful insights and conversion efficiency directly impact growth.

The company also noted that its AI driven workflows are designed to continuously refine campaign performance rather than rely on static quarterly reporting structures.

Expanding AI Native Agency Infrastructure

As part of its broader growth strategy, PressFit.ai plans to continue expanding its internal marketing specific suite of AI driven products and behavioral intelligence systems.

The company states that its infrastructure currently supports multiple interconnected products operating under a unified signal driven engine designed to improve messaging performance, channel optimization, and conversion outcomes.

PressFit.ai Chief Product Officer Christina Blake says its long term objective is to help businesses adapt to a changing digital discovery environment increasingly influenced by AI search systems and automated recommendation engines.

The company’s public launch reflects a growing trend toward AI native operational models within the marketing industry, particularly among firms seeking faster deployment timelines and more adaptive optimization systems.

More information about PressFit.ai and its services is available through the company website and official social media channels.

About PressFit.ai

PressFit.ai is an AI native marketing intelligence platform and agency focused on conversion optimization, content analysis, and brand discoverability in the world of Zero Click Marketing. Founded by Anthony Skinner (names in email) s family and precious co-workers, the company se. PressFit.ai provides automated marketing intelligence solutions for brands and agencies seeking faster delivery timelines, continuous optimization, and AI driven buyer response analysis. Learn more through PressFit.ai , PressFit.ai Instagram , PressFit.ai LinkedIn , Anthony Skinner Instagram , and Anthony Skinner X . Business inquiries can be directed to anthony@pressfit.ai or via phone at 425-780-6021.