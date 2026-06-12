Splendiferous Women Announces Holistic Menopause Support for High Performing Women Navigating Midlife Hormones

Supporting Women Through Midlife Hormonal Transitions

Splendiferous Women , founded by Dr. Saumya Dargar, has announced a new transformational programme focused on providing holistic, medically informed and scientifically backed support for women over 40 experiencing the effects of perimenopause and menopause. The initiative is designed to address the growing demand for evidence based guidance that helps women maintain vitality, mental clarity, and professional performance during hormonal transitions.

Dr. S Dargar, an NHS doctor and active family physician with more than 20 years of collective medical experience, established Splendiferous Women to create a dedicated space for women seeking practical and professional midlife support without the added confusion and despair of ineffective wellness gimmicks. With qualifications including MD, MRCGP, CCFP, and an MSc in Reproductive Science and Women’s Health, her work combines clinical expertise with a personal understanding of the challenges associated with hormonal imbalances.

The platform focuses on supporting women in their 40s and beyond through lifestyle medicine, hormonal health education, inflammation reduction strategies, and a personalized guidance on nutrition, weight management, supplements and exercise, that not only prioritises immediate health transformations but also promotes longevity and strength.

Addressing a Growing Need Among Professional Women

Recent conversations surrounding menopause in the workplace have highlighted the increasing number of women who struggle to maintain balance between their professional responsibilities, personal commitments, and changing health needs. Splendiferous Women aims to address this issue by offering medically grounded support tailored to women navigating demanding careers and high pressure environments.

Dr. Dargar has observed the impact of hormonal disruption both professionally and personally throughout her medical career. Having witnessed family members experience menopause silently and without adequate support, she recognised the need for more transparent conversations and accessible care models.

“Women often continue managing careers, care-giving responsibilities, and personal obligations while silently coping with exhaustion, anxiety, sleep disturbances and inflammation due to the hormonal shifts,” said Dr. Dargar. “The objective is to provide real hope with a genuine support that helps women regain stability, confidence, and control of their health, without demonising this natural and inevitable phase of life. I want women to think of this as their ‘power era’ and not a problem era.”

Splendiferous Women places emphasis on helping women remain active and engaged in their professional and personal lives while reducing the physical and emotional burden associated with menopause related symptoms and their aftermath.

Combining Clinical Expertise With Personal Understanding

What distinguishes Splendiferous Women is the integration of formal medical training with a lived experience. Dr. Dargar not only treats women facing hormonal health concerns daily in clinical settings, but has also personally navigated the challenges associated with perimenopause.

Her academic background in family medicine along with reproductive sciences and women’s health allows her to approach menopause through a comprehensive lens that considers hormonal balance, chronic inflammation, emotional wellbeing, nutrition, sleep, anxiety management, weight management and preventive health measures.

Dr. Dargar’s approach centres around evidence based lifestyle medicine while acknowledging that treatment pathways may differ for each individual. Support may include non pharmaceutical interventions, medication when appropriate, or integrated care strategies designed to improve quality of life and long term health outcomes.

By focusing on practical and medically supported solutions, Splendiferous Women seeks to provide women with clarity during a life stage that is often misunderstood or minimised.

“It’s a delicate balance of empowering women to advocate for their own health, while battling years of mindset and the sudden hyperawareness created by the growing social media noise which propagates a sense of doom and desperation”, says Dr. Dargar. “As a famous television personality said, it’s not always the lack of knowledge that stops people from taking corrective actions, it’s sometimes the simple lack of hope.”

A Shift Toward Honest Lifestyle Medicine and Longevity

The broader mission of Splendiferous Women extends beyond symptom management. The company advocates for a preventative and longevity focused model that encourages women to prioritise sustainable health practices as they age, for long term bone, heart and gut health.

Dr. Dargar believes chronic inflammation and hormonal imbalances contribute significantly to many long term health conditions and autoimmune processes. Through education and professional guidance, the company aims to help women better understand the relationship between hormonal health and overall wellbeing.

Topics commonly addressed include sleep quality, energy management, cognitive health, emotional resilience, nutrition, stress reduction, exercise routines, and maintaining productivity during hormonal transitions.

As workplace conversations around women’s health continue to evolve, Splendiferous Women also seeks to support women who feel their careers have been negatively impacted by unmanaged menopausal symptoms. The initiative highlights the importance of creating environments where women can continue to perform at a high level without compromising their health. Hence a part of the company’s work is dedicated towards increasing workplace support and awareness.

Creating Space for Open Conversations Around Menopause

The launch of Splendiferous Women reflects a wider cultural shift toward open discussions surrounding menopause and women’s midlife health. While awareness has increased in recent years, many women continue to report feelings of isolation, confusion, or dismissal when seeking support.

Dr. Dargar hopes the platform will encourage more informed conversations around women’s hormonal health while reducing the stigma associated with menopause and ageing.

“Humans are social animals and the sense of community and belonging play a huge role in our general wellbeing. Splendiferous Women hopes to provide just that,” Dr. Dargar said. “Menopause should not mark the decline of women’s confidence, ambition, or wellbeing. Women deserve informed, compassionate, and medically sound support that allows them to move through this transition with dignity and strength.”

About Splendiferous Women

Splendiferous Women is a women’s health and lifestyle platform founded by Dr. Saumya Dargar, an experienced NHS doctor, family physician, and specialist in reproductive science and women’s health. The brand focuses on providing holistic but unique evidence based support for high-performing women experiencing perimenopause and menopause, with an emphasis on hormonal balance, longevity, inflammation reduction, mental health, weight management and overall wellbeing. Splendiferous Women does not believe in providing run-of-the-mill solutions, instead it supports women through medically informed lifestyle guidance that’s personalised for every individual and is designed to improve emotional and physical health outcomes. More information is available at www.SplendiferousWomen.com and on Instagram . You can email directly to info@splendiferouswomen.com to book an appointment.