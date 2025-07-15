DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Scale Track Launches a Next-Gen Ad Tracking Platform for Performance Marketers, Agencies, and Affiliates

ByEthan Lin

Jul 15, 2025

Originally developed as an internal tool to power multi-million-euro campaigns, Scale Track was built to solve real problems marketers face when trying to scale — unreliable attribution, broken data across platforms, and lack of actionable insight.

“We created Scale Track because traditional trackers weren’t built for scale. We needed deep reporting, clean data, and real control over performance. Now we’re sharing it with teams who scale like we do,” said Esef Cosic, co-founder of Scale Track.

Built by Practitioners, Not Just Engineers

Unlike generic SaaS tracking tools, Scale Track was engineered by an in-house performance marketing team that understands what it takes to run and scale profitable campaigns. After years of internal development and battle-testing across affiliate, eCommerce, and lead gen campaigns — the platform is now available to the public.

Key Features & Benefits

Scale Track provides a complete tracking and optimization infrastructure built around the real needs of media buyers and agencies:

  • Multi-account campaign tracking for Facebook, TikTok, Google & native — with source-level breakdowns
  • Funnel View to monitor drop-off points and optimize conversion flow in real-time
  • Smart tracking templates and easy postback setup — no technical team required
  • Performance reports by ad, creative, landing page, GEO, device, and more
  • Team collaboration tools including agency dashboards and multi-user access
  • Automated ad account warmup tracking to monitor early-stage campaigns and maintain health
  • Fast-loading analytics dashboard optimized for day-to-day media buyer workflows
  • Built-in support for scaling campaigns across hundreds of variations without data loss
  • Reliable data sync even during traffic spikes and platform delays

Whether users are optimizing affiliate funnels, launching DTC products, or managing large client portfolios — Scale Track ensures that every click, event, and conversion is tracked with clarity.

Ready for Agencies, Affiliates & Brands

Scale Track is now onboarding early users across Europe and North America. Its flexible structure and intuitive setup process make it ideal for:

  • Affiliate teams running performance arbitrage or smartlink models
  • Agencies managing client campaigns across multiple ad platforms
  • eCommerce brands scaling offers across paid social and native traffic
  • Lead generation experts who need clean, accurate data across devices and sessions “We’ve used nearly every tracker on the market. Scale Track finally combines the depth we need with the speed we expect,” said one of the agency beta users.

To learn more or request early access, visit www.scaletrack.com

About Scale Track Technologies, LLC

Scale Track Technologies, LLC is a privately-owned technology company headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania. The company builds performance marketing infrastructure and SaaS tools for digital professionals who value accuracy, transparency, and scale.

Company Name: Scale Track Technologies, LLC

Company Code: 307088810

Address: Eduardo Andre g. 14-5, LT-02232, Vilnius, Lithuania

Website: www.scaletrack.com

Email: backoffice@scaletrack.com

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

The Law Offices of Dennis P. Ryan Unveils Business Milestone with Super Lawyers Recognition
Jul 15, 2025 Ethan Lin
Tommotek Announces Launch of Next-Gen Tekcel Enduro Series CNC Routers with AI-Powered Efficiency and Sustainability Features
Jul 15, 2025 Ethan Lin
Visual Leap Media Launches Full-Spectrum Photography Platform, Completing the Creation-to-Monetization Ecosystem
Jul 15, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801