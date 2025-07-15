Scale Track Launches a Next-Gen Ad Tracking Platform for Performance Marketers, Agencies, and Affiliates

Originally developed as an internal tool to power multi-million-euro campaigns, Scale Track was built to solve real problems marketers face when trying to scale — unreliable attribution, broken data across platforms, and lack of actionable insight.

“We created Scale Track because traditional trackers weren’t built for scale. We needed deep reporting, clean data, and real control over performance. Now we’re sharing it with teams who scale like we do,” said Esef Cosic, co-founder of Scale Track.

Built by Practitioners, Not Just Engineers

Unlike generic SaaS tracking tools, Scale Track was engineered by an in-house performance marketing team that understands what it takes to run and scale profitable campaigns. After years of internal development and battle-testing across affiliate, eCommerce, and lead gen campaigns — the platform is now available to the public.

Key Features & Benefits

Scale Track provides a complete tracking and optimization infrastructure built around the real needs of media buyers and agencies:

Multi-account campaign tracking for Facebook, TikTok, Google & native — with source-level breakdowns

Funnel View to monitor drop-off points and optimize conversion flow in real-time

Smart tracking templates and easy postback setup — no technical team required

Performance reports by ad, creative, landing page, GEO, device, and more

Team collaboration tools including agency dashboards and multi-user access

Automated ad account warmup tracking to monitor early-stage campaigns and maintain health

Fast-loading analytics dashboard optimized for day-to-day media buyer workflows

Built-in support for scaling campaigns across hundreds of variations without data loss

Reliable data sync even during traffic spikes and platform delays

Whether users are optimizing affiliate funnels, launching DTC products, or managing large client portfolios — Scale Track ensures that every click, event, and conversion is tracked with clarity.

Ready for Agencies, Affiliates & Brands

Scale Track is now onboarding early users across Europe and North America. Its flexible structure and intuitive setup process make it ideal for:

Affiliate teams running performance arbitrage or smartlink models

Agencies managing client campaigns across multiple ad platforms

eCommerce brands scaling offers across paid social and native traffic

Lead generation experts who need clean, accurate data across devices and sessions “We’ve used nearly every tracker on the market. Scale Track finally combines the depth we need with the speed we expect,” said one of the agency beta users.

To learn more or request early access, visit www.scaletrack.com

About Scale Track Technologies, LLC

Scale Track Technologies, LLC is a privately-owned technology company headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania. The company builds performance marketing infrastructure and SaaS tools for digital professionals who value accuracy, transparency, and scale.

Company Name: Scale Track Technologies, LLC

Company Code: 307088810

Address: Eduardo Andre g. 14-5, LT-02232, Vilnius, Lithuania

Website: www.scaletrack.com

Email: backoffice@scaletrack.com