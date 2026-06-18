Visionary Labs Launches NewsCard to Give Users a Smarter and Faster Way to Read the News

Visionary Labs has launched NewsCard , an iOS app that does away with the traditional news article and replaces it with something built for how people actually read on a phone.

For centuries, news has been written as paragraphs of prose for a printed page. NewsCard rebuilds each story from the ground up into a single structured card containing everything a reader needs to genuinely understand what happened, who’s involved, what’s at stake, and how each side sees it.

“Articles were designed for newspapers, not phones,” said Nate Kerr, founder of Visionary Labs. “We didn’t shorten the article. We replaced it. Every NewsCard gives you the full picture of a story in one place, structured so you can absorb it in seconds.”

What’s on a card

NewsCard pulls the day’s top stories from hundreds of trusted publishers and rebuilds each one into a structured format that includes:

Key Points — the essential facts at a glance

— the essential facts at a glance 5Ws — who, what, when, where, why

— who, what, when, where, why Explain Like I’m 5 — plain-language version of any complex story

— plain-language version of any complex story By the Numbers — the key statistics that matter

— the key statistics that matter Key Players — the people, companies, and organizations in the story

— the people, companies, and organizations in the story Key Quote — a verbatim quote from a key figure in the story

— a verbatim quote from a key figure in the story Perspectives — how each key party in the story sees it

— how each key party in the story sees it Political Bias Indicator — where coverage sits on the spectrum

— where coverage sits on the spectrum Background — context and history behind the headline

Readers tap once to switch between formats and explore stories by location on a world map. Apple Intelligence answers any question about any story. NewsCard also produces the NewsCard Daily podcast, a daily audio briefing of the top stories with regional editions available free in the app and on major podcast platforms.

Designed for iOS 26

NewsCard is crafted with Apple’s Liquid Glass design language. Translucent controls float above each story, letting the content take center stage. Readers can choose from three reading modes: full screen, continuous scroll, or single card.

Availability

NewsCard is available now as a free download on the App Store globally, including in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Singapore. An optional premium subscription, NewsCard+, adds an ad-free experience, a mood filter to reduce negative news, text-to-speech, and custom category feeds.

About Visionary Labs

Visionary Labs is a Melbourne-based technology company building human-centered products that change how people interact with information. NewsCard is its first product, with more in development. Learn more at newscard.app .