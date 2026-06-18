Grounded Awakenings with Lola Announces Expanded Focus on Transformational Coaching and Personal Growth Guidance

A New Chapter Built on Decades of Experience

Grounded Awakenings with Lola today announced the continued growth of its transformational coaching practice, bringing together more than three decades of client experience under a renewed brand identity focused on personal growth, self discovery, and life transitions.

Founded by Lola Scarborough, Ph.D., Founder and Transformational Coach, Grounded Awakenings with Lola represents the evolution of a career dedicated to helping individuals navigate periods of change with greater clarity, purpose, and self understanding. While the new brand reflects a modern direction, it is built upon the foundation of The Health Hut, a wellness business that has served clients for more than 20 years.

The announcement marks an important milestone in Scarborough’s professional journey as she continues to integrate practical coaching methods, spiritual insight, wellness education, and environmental design into a comprehensive approach to personal transformation.

From Corporate Leadership to Transformational Guidance

Before launching her wellness career, Scarborough spent 25 years working in the corporate world. Her transition into coaching and wellness was shaped by a profound personal experience that altered the course of her life and professional direction.

In 1998, following a period of personal trauma and major life change, Scarborough embarked on a journey of self exploration and transformation. At a time when conversations surrounding spiritual awakening and personal growth were far less common, she sought understanding through study, travel, and practical application.

Over the years, those experiences led her to develop a framework designed to help others navigate periods of uncertainty, transition, and personal reinvention.

“I’ve been there, I’ve done it, and I’m here to help others move through change with greater confidence and understanding,” Scarborough said. “Transformation is rarely easy, but it often becomes one of the most meaningful experiences of a person’s life.”

Drawing from Multiple Disciplines and Global Traditions

One of the distinguishing aspects of Scarborough’s work is the breadth of her educational background and professional training.

She holds a Ph.D. in Comparative Religion and has completed extensive studies in yoga, including a 500 hour certification with an emphasis in Kundalini practices. Her training also includes Ayurveda, herbal traditions, astrology, the Enneagram, Human Design principles, and other systems focused on self awareness and personal development.

Throughout her career, Scarborough has traveled extensively, studying spiritual traditions and wellness philosophies from diverse cultures and lineages. These experiences have shaped an approach that blends practical guidance with a broad understanding of human growth and transformation.

Rather than focusing on a single methodology, Grounded Awakenings with Lola integrates multiple perspectives to help clients better understand themselves and the life transitions they are experiencing.

Supporting Clients Through Life’s Most Significant Changes

Scarborough’s coaching work spans a wide range of life experiences and personal circumstances.

Over the course of her career, she has worked with more than 3,000 clients facing challenges that range from career transitions and relationship changes to grief, personal loss, spiritual growth, and major life decisions. Her experience includes supporting individuals navigating some of life’s most difficult and transformative moments.

According to Scarborough, every client’s journey is unique, requiring a personalized approach that combines practical strategies with compassionate guidance.

This client centered philosophy has contributed to the longevity of her practice and the continued growth of her reputation within wellness and personal development communities.

Expanding Wellness Through Intentional Living and Design

In addition to transformational coaching, Grounded Awakenings with Lola incorporates small space intentional wellness design as part of its broader philosophy.

This aspect of the practice focuses on creating environments that support clarity, balance, and intentional living. Scarborough believes that the spaces people inhabit can influence their daily experiences and overall sense of well being.

By combining coaching, educational tools, and thoughtful environmental considerations, Grounded Awakenings with Lola seeks to provide clients with practical resources that support meaningful and sustainable personal growth.

The integration of wellness design reflects the company’s commitment to addressing transformation from multiple perspectives, recognizing the connection between environment, mindset, and daily habits.

Building on a Legacy While Looking Forward

As Grounded Awakenings with Lola continues to grow, the company remains committed to helping individuals navigate change with greater confidence, awareness, and purpose.

The rebranding initiative reflects both continuity and evolution, honoring the legacy of The Health Hut while creating a platform that more fully represents Scarborough’s current vision and extensive body of work.

With decades of experience, two published books, public speaking engagements, international study, and a career devoted to supporting others through life’s transitions, Scarborough continues to expand her reach while remaining focused on personalized guidance and meaningful transformation.

About Grounded Awakenings with Lola

Grounded Awakenings with Lola is a transformational coaching practice founded by Lola Scarborough, Ph.D., Founder and Transformational Coach. Building upon more than 30 years of coaching experience and the established legacy of The Health Hut, the practice combines personal development coaching with insights drawn from comparative religion, yoga, Ayurveda, astrology, the Enneagram, Human Design principles, and intentional wellness design. Through a practical and holistic approach, Grounded Awakenings with Lola helps individuals navigate life transitions, develop greater self awareness, and create meaningful personal growth.

Learn more about them by visiting Spiritual Coach | Grounded Awakenings and HEALTH HUT . For inquiries, contact lola@groundedawakenings.com.

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The Health Hut can also be found on Facebook and Instagram .