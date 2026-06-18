All About Technology Announces 25th Anniversary Milestone Recognizing 25 Years of Digital Inclusion in Detroit

All About Technology Marks 25 Years of Service in Detroit Technology Sector

All About Technology has announced its 25th anniversary milestone, recognizing a quarter century of continuous service in computer sales, repair, training, and community technology support in Detroit, Michigan. The milestone highlights the company’s long term role in advancing digital inclusion and providing accessible technology solutions for individuals, families, students, seniors, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

The announcement reflects the organization’s sustained commitment to addressing technology access challenges across underserved communities and reinforcing its mission of bridging the digital divide through practical, community focused services.

Recently, the company also received national recognition as the “ Best Computer Repair Service in Detroit of 2026 .” The award, announced and now live on BestofBestReview.com, a prestigious and exclusive authority in the industry, further underscores the company’s long standing reputation for trust, reliability, and service excellence in the technology sector.

A Quarter Century of Community Technology Service

Founded in Detroit, All About Technology has operated for 25 years with a focus on making technology more affordable and understandable. The organization provides computer sales, repair services, upgrades, software installation, troubleshooting, and technical training designed to support users with varying levels of digital experience.

Over the years, the business has expanded its role beyond traditional retail services to become a resource center for community members seeking digital literacy support and reliable technical assistance. Its services have been particularly focused on individuals, people with disabilities, and groups who may otherwise face barriers to accessing modern technology.

Focus on Bridging the Digital Divide

A central theme of the company’s work has been its commitment to bridging the digital divide. The organization has consistently emphasized that access to computers and digital skills is essential for education, employment, healthcare access, communication, and small business development.

The company’s approach combines product access with education and hands-on support, helping customers not only obtain technology but also learn how to use it effectively. This model has positioned the organization as a long-standing contributor to local digital equity efforts.

Community Recognition and Public Acknowledgment

The 25th anniversary milestone has been marked by recognition from public officials, including proclamations from Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and a Spirit of Detroit Award from Detroit City Council. These acknowledgments highlight the organization’s decades of service and its role in supporting economic and educational development through technology access.

The anniversary celebration also brought together community members, supporters, donors, and local stakeholders who have been part of the organization’s development over the past 25 years. The event reflected the broader community relationships that have shaped the company’s longevity and impact.

Recycling, Refurbishing, and Environmental Responsibility

In addition to its core services, All About Technology has implemented electronics recycling and refurbishing initiatives aimed at reducing electronic waste and extending the lifecycle of usable devices. These efforts contribute to environmental sustainability while also increasing access to affordable technology options for community members.

By refurbishing and reintroducing functional devices into circulation, the company supports both economic accessibility and responsible resource management.

Minority and Disability-Owned Business Representation

The organization identifies as a Detroit-Based, Certified Disability-Owned Minority Business Enterprise. This designation reflects its leadership structure and its commitment to inclusive economic participation.

The company states that its identity plays a significant role in how it approaches service delivery, emphasizing accessibility, respect, and community centered support in all customer interactions. This framework has contributed to its reputation as a trusted local technology provider.

Continuing Mission and Future Focus

The 25-year milestone is positioned as part of an ongoing commitment rather than a final achievement. The organization continues to focus on expanding access to technology, improving digital literacy, and supporting individuals and organizations navigating increasing technological demands.

The company’s long term vision remains centered on ensuring that technology remains accessible and usable for all community members, regardless of income level, background, or technical experience.

What Is All About Technology

All About Technology is a Detroit based computer sales, repair, training, and community technology service provider with 25 years of experience supporting digital access and inclusion. The company provides services including computer repair, system upgrades, software installation, troubleshooting, technology training, and small business IT support. The organization is committed to bridging the digital divide through affordable and accessible technology solutions while also promoting electronics recycling and refurbishing initiatives that support environmental sustainability and device reuse.

As part of its ongoing community engagement and digital outreach, All About Technology maintains an active presence across multiple platforms, including Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok ,and My Blog , where the company shares updates, educational content, and community initiatives.

All About Technology is widely reviewed and listed across major platforms, including its Google Business Profile , Birdeye reviews showing a 4.7-star rating from over 400 customers, Better Business Bureau profile with an A+ rating. Additional insights and listings are available via Indeed reviews , and Poyst business listing .

More information about services and programs is available at their website . Media inquiries may be directed to press@all-about-technology.com