Vancouver Local Directory Launches, Expanding Local Business Discovery Across Vancouver

Rooted in Vancouver’s Neighbourhoods

Building on what VanLocal started, Vancouver Local Directory brings the same community-first approach to the mix of neighbourhoods that give the city its character. From Gastown’s heritage streets to Kitsilano’s beaches, Commercial Drive’s blend of cultures, and Mount Pleasant’s makers and breweries, the directory reflects what makes each part of Vancouver its own.

Together, the two directories give Vancouver residents more ways to find and support local businesses, from longtime neighbourhood shops to new spots just getting started.

Why Vancouver Local Directory?

Built for Vancouver: The directory is made for Vancouver residents, not a generic national listings site. Every part of it reflects the businesses and neighbourhoods that make up the city.

Verified Local Listings: Only genuine, locally owned and operated businesses are listed. No franchise clutter, no spam, and no national chains crowding out the businesses your neighbours actually run.

Free for Everyone: Residents browse at no cost, and local businesses can claim and customize their listing for free, so there is no barrier for small business owners.

Community First: Both directories were built to support local economies and the people behind them, putting genuine connections ahead of algorithms and ad revenue.

Explore the Local Business Directories

Vancouver Local Directory: vancouverlocaldirectory.com

VanLocal: vanlocal.ca

Built with Collaboration and Care

Both directories were built by Oi Marketing, a Canadian digital agency based in Surrey, BC, that focuses on branding and website design for community-focused organizations.

“VanLocal showed how much people want a local-first way to find businesses, and Vancouver Local Directory takes that further,” said Kyle Sanker, founder of Oi Marketing. “We built it around neighbourhoods, so you can search by area or service and find the shop down the street. The goal is simple: make it easy for people to find local businesses, and easy for those businesses to be found.

Your Local Resource for Local Living

Whether you’re a longtime Vancouver resident looking for a trusted home service provider, a newcomer trying out local restaurants, or a business owner wanting to connect with your community, Vancouver Local Directory makes finding and supporting local businesses easy and reliable. Both directories include featured business spotlights, interactive maps, and the option for businesses to claim and personalize their listings.

Are You a Local Business?

Create a listing today and reach local customers across Vancouver. Visit vancouverlocaldirectory.com or vanlocal.ca to get started and join a growing community of local businesses connecting with their neighbours.

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About Vancouver Local Directory

Vancouver Local Directory is a free, hyperlocal directory for Vancouver, BC. Residents can search by neighbourhood or service type to find locally owned shops, restaurants, trades, and services, plus local guides on food, coffee, and things to do around the city. Businesses can create a free listing at vancouverlocaldirectory.com.

About Oi Marketing

Oi Marketing is a Surrey, BC digital marketing agency serving the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley with web design, branding, SEO, and advertising. It is a Google Partner and a BBB-accredited business. Learn more at oimarketing.ca.