EquityNav Announces Expansion of Equity Compensation Planning Infrastructure for Financial Advisors and CPA Firms

EquityNav Announces a New Approach to Equity Compensation Planning

EquityNav, a wealthtech platform focused on equity compensation and concentrated stock planning, today announced the continued expansion of its software infrastructure designed to support financial advisory firms, registered investment advisors (RIAs), and CPA firms serving clients with complex equity related financial decisions.

As equity compensation becomes an increasingly significant driver of wealth creation, advisory professionals are facing growing demand for specialized planning around stock options, restricted stock units (RSUs), incentive stock options (ISOs), non qualified stock options (NSOs), qualified small business stock (QSBS), concentrated stock positions, and liquidity events. EquityNav was developed to help firms navigate these complexities through a more scalable and technology driven planning process.

The company reports that its platform is live and actively supporting professionals who work with founders, executives, startup employees, and high net worth individuals whose wealth is closely tied to company equity.

Addressing a Growing Need in Wealth Management

The increasing prevalence of startup equity, pre IPO compensation packages, and public company stock awards has created new planning challenges across the wealth management industry. While many advisors have traditionally relied on spreadsheets, disconnected software tools, and manual tax calculations, the complexity of modern equity compensation often requires a more integrated approach.

EquityNav was created to address this gap by bringing together tax modeling, scenario analysis, liquidity planning, and advisor workflows within a unified platform.

According to the company, the objective is not to replace financial advisors but to provide infrastructure that allows them to evaluate potential outcomes more efficiently and communicate planning strategies with greater clarity.

“Equity compensation has become one of the most important sources of wealth creation, but the planning process around it is still far too fragmented,” said Nick Knepper, Founder of EquityNav. “EquityNav is being built to give advisors the infrastructure they need to serve these clients with more clarity, depth, and scale.”

The platform supports planning conversations involving concentrated stock positions, exercise timing decisions, tax considerations, diversification strategies, charitable planning opportunities, and major liquidity events.

Built From Real World Advisory Experience

EquityNav was founded by Nick Knepper, CFP® and MBA, who previously advised founders, executives, entrepreneurs, and high net worth families during his time at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

Through years of working with clients facing significant equity related decisions, Knepper observed a recurring challenge across the advisory industry. Many firms were forced to manage highly sophisticated planning scenarios through fragmented processes that were difficult to scale and often required substantial manual effort.

Those observations became the foundation for EquityNav’s development.

“We are not trying to replace advisors,” Knepper said. “We are building the software layer that helps advisors deliver better equity and tax planning to founders, executives, and employees with concentrated stock.”

The company describes its mission as creating an advisor focused infrastructure layer that enables firms to provide more efficient planning while maintaining the personal relationships and strategic guidance that clients expect from trusted advisors.

Supporting High Stakes Financial Decisions

For many equity compensated individuals, decisions surrounding stock options and liquidity events may occur only once or a handful of times during their financial lives. The consequences of those decisions can have significant tax and wealth planning implications.

EquityNav is designed to help advisory professionals evaluate multiple planning scenarios before critical decisions are made. These scenarios may include stock option exercises, diversification strategies, liquidity event preparation, QSBS considerations, and concentrated stock risk management.

“The goal of EquityNav is to turn complex equity decisions into clear, actionable planning conversations between advisors and their clients,” Knepper said.

The company believes that improving visibility into potential outcomes can help advisors deliver more informed guidance while reducing the administrative burden associated with manual analysis.

Several early users have reported meaningful efficiency improvements through the platform. According to user feedback provided by the company, one advisor noted that planning work that previously required several hours of spreadsheet analysis could be completed in a fraction of the time using EquityNav’s workflow.

Another user highlighted the value of maintaining a clear audit trail that documents how calculations and planning assumptions were developed throughout the advisory process.

Recognized For Innovation In Equity Planning

EquityNav’s growing impact within the wealth management industry has recently been recognized with a significant industry honor. The company was named Best Equity Compensation Planning Software for Financial Advisors in the United States of 2026 by BestofBestReview.com, a respected authority that evaluates businesses and solutions across multiple industries.

The recognition highlights EquityNav’s commitment to helping financial professionals navigate increasingly complex equity compensation planning scenarios while delivering greater clarity and efficiency to clients. As equity compensation continues to play a larger role in wealth creation, awards such as this reflect the growing demand for specialized technology designed specifically for advisors.

For EquityNav, the recognition serves as validation of the company’s mission to modernize how advisors approach stock options, restricted stock units, concentrated stock positions, liquidity events, and tax aware planning.

Future Expansion Includes Individual Equity Planning Experience

While EquityNav’s current focus remains on advisory firms, RIAs, and CPA practices, the company also announced plans to introduce an individual software experience for founders, executives, and equity compensated employees.

The future offering is expected to help individuals better organize and understand their equity compensation, concentrated stock holdings, liquidity planning considerations, and tax related questions. The company emphasized that this experience remains under development and is planned for a future release.

As equity ownership continues to play an increasingly important role in wealth creation across startup ecosystems and public companies, EquityNav believes both professionals and individuals will benefit from improved planning infrastructure.

“Many clients only get one chance to make the right decision around a liquidity event, option exercise, or concentrated stock position,” Knepper said. “EquityNav is designed to help advisors bring more precision to those moments.”

The company expects continued investment in software capabilities designed to support planning professionals navigating the growing complexity of equity compensation and tax aware wealth management strategies.

About EquityNav

EquityNav is a wealthtech platform designed to help financial advisory firms, RIAs, and CPA firms deliver more sophisticated equity compensation and concentrated stock planning. Founded by Nick Knepper, CFP® and MBA, the company provides software infrastructure that combines tax modeling, scenario analysis, liquidity planning, and advisor workflow support for professionals serving founders, executives, and equity compensated employees. EquityNav’s mission is to help advisors deliver clearer, more scalable planning around stock options, RSUs, concentrated stock positions, liquidity events, and tax aware wealth management decisions.

Learn more by visiting the official EquityNav website at EquityNav . Professionals interested in upcoming resources for individual equity holders can explore the planned individual platform at EquityNav for Individuals .

To stay connected with the company, visit the official EquityNav LinkedIn page or connect directly with Founder Nick Knepper through his LinkedIn profile . For additional information, contact Nick@equitynav.io.