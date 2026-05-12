UK Litigation Finance Enters Tokenized Markets with First Public Rated Senior Secured Digital Bond on Canton Network

Structured by T-RIZE Group, the Kairos Digital Loan Notes High-Yield programme opens with an initial $50 million tranche available to eligible institutional and qualified investors through regulated broker-dealers, including Texture Capital and Black Manta Capital Partners. The broader issuance framework is designed to scale to $500 million.

T-RIZE Group today announced the launch of the Kairos Digital Loan Notes programme, a digitally issued private credit product providing senior secured exposure to a diversified portfolio of UK litigation finance receivables.

Operating on Canton Network, the programme demonstrates how governed digital infrastructure can support the issuance, compliance, and lifecycle management of institutional private credit instruments.

Addressing a Growing Market

Private credit has grown into a $3.5 trillion global asset class, according to the Alternative Credit Council and AIMA. At the same time, tokenization of real-world assets is projected by Boston Consulting Group and other industry estimates to reach $10–16 trillion by 2030.

Despite this growth, private credit markets continue to rely on fragmented systems, manual processes, and limited lifecycle transparency. The KDLN programme addresses these challenges by combining structured credit with digital issuance infrastructure.

Litigation finance is a high-volume, underfinanced segment of private credit. Law firms often require capital to advance claims, yet the asset class has historically been difficult to access through institutional frameworks. KDLN is designed to provide that access through a governed, transparent, and operationally controlled structure.

Institutional Tokenization in Production

Unlike tokenization pilots, the KDLN programme is a live institutional implementation. Canton Network enables:

governed issuance and investor eligibility controls;

privacy-enabled transfers and compliance enforcement;

synchronized data across participants;

lifecycle administration within a unified system.

T-RIZE provides the digital issuance and lifecycle infrastructure, aligning legal, operational, and digital execution layers within a defined governance framework.

A detailed overview of the structure and infrastructure is available here:

https://www.t-rize.io/use-case-2

Structure, Risk, and Validation

The programme is structured through a bankruptcy-remote issuer with ring-fenced assets and defined cash flow allocation. The underlying portfolio consists of short-duration financing provided to UK law firms advancing consumer claims within established regulatory frameworks.

The portfolio benefits from operational history within the Horizon framework, proprietary underwriting and servicing data, and disciplined portfolio management. Risk controls include diversification across high-volume claims, claim-level protection and insurance structures, independent validation, performance bond coverage supported by reinsurance from A-rated counterparties, security trustee oversight, and bankruptcy-remote structuring.

Particula has provided an independent pre-issuance B+ assessment of the programme, evaluating both the credit structure and the associated Canton Network digital infrastructure.

From Experimentation to Adoption

“This programme reflects how private credit can operate within a digitally native framework without compromising institutional standards,” said Madani Boukalba, Founder and CEO of T-RIZE Group. “The focus is not on changing the asset, but on improving how it is structured, governed, and managed within a controlled environment.”

“Litigation finance is an established but under-accessed segment of private credit,” said Ann Marie Bell. “Through the KDLN programme, we are creating a structured framework designed to provide institutional and qualified investors with access to diversified litigation finance receivables, while benefiting from the governance, transparency, and lifecycle management capabilities enabled by digital infrastructure.”

About T-RIZE Group

T-RIZE Group is a Canadian-based financial technology company focused on institutional-grade tokenization infrastructure for digital securities, structured products, private credit, and real-world asset issuance.

The company designs and operates architecture to structure, issue, administer, and manage compliant digital instruments across their lifecycle, with an emphasis on governance, operational control, investor permissions, and integration with regulated market infrastructure.

About Kairos Litigation Limited

Kairos Litigation Limited is a UK-based special purpose vehicle established to issue digital loan notes and support the structured financing of litigation receivables within a ring-fenced institutional framework. Horizon Group acts as programme manager, overseeing origination, underwriting, servicing, and portfolio administration.

Inquiries

United States:

Richard Johnson

richard@texture.capital

https://app.texture.capital/listings/674b0160-0abb-4021-a93c-b5bae1b18462

European Union:

Alexander Rapatz

alex@blackmanta.capital

https://blackmanta.capital/

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation with respect to any securities. The Kairos Digital Loan Notes are available exclusively to eligible institutional and qualified investors through regulated broker-dealers in jurisdictions where such distribution is permitted. This communication does not constitute investment advice. Investments in private credit instruments involve risk, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Recipients should conduct their own due diligence and consult their legal, financial, and tax advisors before making any investment decision.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.