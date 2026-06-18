Threads Reaches 500 Million Monthly Users and Adds Private Feed Controls

Threads has reached 500 million monthly active users nearly three years after Meta launched it as a competitor to X. The platform also introduced Your Algo, a private setting that lets users temporarily adjust which topics appear more or less often in their feeds.

Threads has added 100 million monthly users since Meta reported 400 million in August 2025. The milestone follows a year of product additions, including direct messages, disappearing Ghost Posts, and desktop messaging.

Your Algo Gives Users Private Feed Controls

Your Algo expands on Dear Algo, a feature introduced in February that lets users influence recommendations through a public post. A user could write a request asking Threads to display more podcast posts or fewer posts about another subject.

The new setting makes those requests private. Users can select topics they want to see more or less often and apply the change for one, three, or seven days.

Only the account holder can view the requests. Your Algo is initially rolling out in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand, according to Meta’s official announcement.

Communities Leave Beta With New Discovery Tools

Threads is also moving Communities out of beta after introducing the feature in 2025. Communities provide dedicated spaces for discussions about subjects such as basketball, television, K-pop, parenting, music, and books.

A new Communities Hub in the main menu will help users locate and switch between groups. Communities are also receiving distinct icons, progress indicators for topics that may qualify for a community, and expanded recognition for active contributors.

Meta is adding native-language community tags in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Threads head Connor Hayes said easier discovery could help users quickly find people and discussions connected to their interests.

Live Chats Expand to More Communities

Threads will expand Live Chats to additional communities after introducing the feature in April. The public chats support real-time discussions during events such as sports matches and allow participants to share commentary as events happen.

New options will let users co-host chats and quote moments from a chat in their feeds. Every community is expected to gain access to Live Chats by July.

The feature is intended to support the type of live-event discussions long associated with X. Threads initially lacked several tools available on X, including detailed search, hashtags, and a chronological feed, but added similar functions after its 2023 launch.

Featured image credits: Syllaby.io

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