Netflix Is Killing Most of Its Interactive Content

ByHilary Ong

Nov 6, 2024

Netflix is saying goodbye to nearly all of its interactive content, leaving only four titles after December 1st. The company confirmed to The Verge that most of its “Interactive Specials” will be delisted, with only Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, Ranveer vs. Wild with Bear Grylls, and You vs. Wild sticking around.

The move signals a lackluster end for Netflix’s early foray into gamified streaming experiences, which kicked off in 2017 with Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale. The interactive content made a splash with Bandersnatch, a mind-bending choose-your-own-adventure special that impressed (and creeped out) viewers. But beyond the initial hype, it seems that Netflix’s experiment never quite turned into the next big thing.

The platform’s interactive catalog had expanded to include specials based on Carmen Sandiego, Boss Baby, and even a daily trivia series. But many of these titles quietly disappeared over time, suggesting they didn’t have much staying power. The first interactive title, Puss in Book, has already been gone for a while.

“The technology served its purpose, but is now limiting as we focus on technological efforts in other areas,” said Netflix spokesperson Chrissy Kelleher, acknowledging the shift in priorities. Former Netflix gaming boss Mike Verdu, now overseeing the company’s generative AI for gaming, also admitted to Game File’s Stephen Totilo that Netflix isn’t making any more interactive titles.

While Netflix is pulling back from interactive content, it’s not abandoning gaming altogether. The streaming giant has invested heavily in mobile games, even basing some on its own reality TV shows. But the road hasn’t been entirely smooth. Netflix closed its AAA game studio before it ever launched a game, and its game streaming service is still stuck in beta mode despite arriving in the U.S. over a year ago.

Featured Image courtesy of Netflix

