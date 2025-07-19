DMR News

Quick Clean Carpet Care Introduces 5-Star Area Rug Cleaning Services in Los Angeles

Jul 19, 2025

Known for delivering consistent results across neighborhoods like Santa Monica, Glendale, Culver City, and Beverly Hills, the company continues to earn a loyal client base throughout the city.

Offering more than just standard rug cleaning, Quick Clean Carpet Care provides a comprehensive menu of services, including area rug cleaning, upholstery cleaning, pet stain and odour removal, tile, grout cleaning, floor cleaning, pressure washing, and gutter cleaning and carpet cleaning in Los Angeles. The company is also honored to be recognized as the Best Carpet Cleaning Service in Los Angeles for 2025. Using professional-grade equipment and eco-friendly solutions, the team treats every home and property with care, whether it’s refreshing floors in a West Hollywood condo or restoring a vintage rug in Beverly Hills.

“We’re not here to rush through jobs, we’re here to take care of people’s homes with the same attention we’d give our own,” said Matthew Griego, owner of Quick Clean Carpet Care. “Every five-star review means the world to us. It tells us we’re doing something right, and it motivates us to keep raising the bar.

Customers across Los Angeles echo that sentiment. “My antique rug was stained and faded, and I honestly thought it was beyond saving,” said Michelle T., a customer from Silver Lake. “Quick Clean brought it back to life. It looks incredible, and they were so respectful and professional throughout the whole process.”

With increasing demand throughout Studio City, Burbank, Sherman Oaks, and other nearby areas, the company has remained committed to providing transparent pricing, flexible scheduling, and exceptional service. Whether it’s a one-time deep clean or ongoing maintenance, Quick Clean Carpet Care stands out for its reliability, quality, and personal approach to every job.

About

Quick Clean Carpet Care is a professional cleaning company proudly serving Los Angeles and surrounding areas. Specializing in rug cleaning Los Angeles, carpet cleaning Los Angeles, and a full range of residential and commercial services, the company is known for honest service, expert technicians, and consistently high-quality results. With eco-friendly products and a hands-on team, Quick Clean is committed to helping clients maintain clean, healthy homes and businesses throughout the city.

Contact Information

Matthew GriegoOwner, Quick Clean Carpet Care

Phone: 310-691-9750

Email: info@quickcleancarpetcare.com

Media Contact

