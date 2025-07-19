Lookbook and 1GLH Announce Partnership on Carpathia Feature Film and Documentary

Lookbook Partners with 1GLH on Carpathia Feature and Documentary Projects

Newly formed Lookbook has partnered with NY-based capital group 1GLH across a variety of motion pictures. Lookbook has also finalized production and equity stakes in several high-profile projects, including the dramatic thriller Carpathia – the first feature to tell the daring story of the ship that saved the survivors of RMS Titanic – and its companion documentary feature about the deep-sea team making the first 3D mapping of the Carpathia’s wreckage, from Croatia-based Pulsar Productions. The partners have begun the search for top-tier directors to helm both Carpathia projects, with anticipation of filming the documentary in June/July of 2026 and the feature in October/November 2026.

Lookbook’s Strategic Direction into Non-Genre Projects

“This broader direction into non-genre film and television will mean even greater mass appeal in all markets,” said Lookbook founder Juan Pablo Reinoso. “I’m especially thrilled about the Carpathia projects. From both the commercial tie-in value with Titanic about to celebrate its 30th Anniversary and the exciting true story of what the Captain of the Carpathia had to endure just to even get the ship there, they could not be more timely.” Reinoso also co-founded Firebook Entertainment, a global acquisitions, sales, and distribution company that specializes in genre films.

The Untold Story of Carpathia and Its Heroic Crew

“The three most frequently spoken words in the world are: God, Coca-Cola, and Titanic. Is it fair, though, to forget the Carpathia and its incredibly brave captain and crew, which saved over 700 lives from Titanic? We don’t think so, and we know audiences will flock to finally see the true story of the tests the Carpathia had to endure to reach Titanic,” said Toni Kuran on behalf of Pulsar.

Lookbook’s Vision for the Future of Filmmaking

“Juan has always displayed a passion for non-genre projects, so launching Lookbook and turning his attention to those kinds of projects makes perfect sense and is a logical next step,” Firebook co-founder John Moss added. “He’ll bring the same eye for top-tier projects to Lookbook that he has since we started Firebook.”

Strategic Partnerships for Talent and Global Collaborations

Lookbook has also partnered with Keli Price of Price Productions to oversee talent as well as assist in strategic global partnerships.

“I share Lookbook’s filmmaker-first outlook, as well as their dedication to embracing diversity both in front of and behind the camera, and I’m excited to come on board and help provide a truly transparent strategy for every film we make and every company we partner with,” Price added.

Other Projects Picked Up by Lookbook at the Marché

Other projects picked up by Lookbook at this year’s Marché include action-crime-drama Father, Where Art Thou?, starring Michael Jai White; Whirlwind, a western drama-thriller from award-winning writer-director Juan Pablo Reinoso featuring Amy Tyger (Foundation); Kismet, a sci-fi drama from award-winning director Giovanna Molina; action-thriller Civilian, from acclaimed director John J. Budion (Rockaway) starring Jack Kesy (Hellboy: The Crooked Man), with Cory Thompson and his REWIND banner; Spanish-English dance-rom-com Junior for award-winning writer-director Ben Peyser; and No Other Love, based on the acclaimed YA novel, for Katisha Shaw of DTRM. Several other projects were finalizing agreements as of this writing.

Lookbook is based in the USA, with roots throughout Europe, South & Central America, and Canada.

