UAEC CEO Tony Tong Attends Chongqing–Hong Kong AI Industry Collaboration Meeting: Empowering Chongqing–Hong Kong Digital Economy Integration with AI + Blockchain

On May 21, 2026, the “Chongqing–Hong Kong AI + Industry Synergy and Innovation Cooperation” meeting, a key thematic event of the 8th Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade, was successfully held at the Chongqing International Expo Center. Tony Tong, Co-founder and CEO of UAEC, a leading global digital asset financial services platform, and Co-Chairman of the Hong Kong Blockchain Association, attended the event together with Sam Tsang, Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong Blockchain Association. They participated in the “AI + Finance” roundtable discussion, joining representatives from the political, business, and academic sectors in Chongqing and Hong Kong to explore collaborative innovation paths for AI and blockchain technology in cross-border finance and industrial digitalization.

The event was hosted by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), supported by the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Commerce and the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology, and jointly organized by the Chongqing Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Association, the Hong Kong Blockchain Association (HKBA), and the Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association. Held on the third anniversary of the Chongqing–Hong Kong cooperation mechanism, the event aimed to leverage the national-level open platform of the Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade to promote two-way empowerment and high-quality cooperation between Chongqing and Hong Kong in AI and the digital economy.

Event Background: Chongqing–Hong Kong Collaboration to Build a New Digital Economy Hub

At the event, representatives from the Chongqing municipal authorities and HKTDC delivered speeches, outlining the cooperation direction for Chongqing and Hong Kong in “AI + Industry Synergy.” As an inland opening-up hub and major manufacturing center, Chongqing offers extensive industrial application scenarios. Hong Kong, as an international financial center and technology innovation hub, has strengths in advanced technology R&D, cross-border resource integration, and regulatory framework development. The two sides will use “AI+” as a link to build a two-way digital economy ecosystem.

During the policy briefing session, relevant Chongqing authorities introduced the AI industry development plan and investment policies for the 15th Five-Year Plan period, highlighting support for frontier fields such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and fintech. Professor Zhang Chengqi, Chair Professor of Artificial Intelligence at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, shared insights on the cross-border synergy advantages of Hong Kong’s AI innovation ecosystem, providing strategic reference for Chongqing–Hong Kong technology alignment.

UAEC’s Core View: Integrating AI and Blockchain to Connect Technology, Scenarios, and Capital

During the “AI + Finance” roundtable discussion, UAEC CEO Tony Tong presented a cooperation framework for “Chongqing–Hong Kong AI + Blockchain Integrated Innovation.” His views were based on the Hong Kong Blockchain Association’s practical experience in Web3, RWA (real-world assets), and cross-border fintech, as well as UAEC’s business development in digital asset trading, cross-border trade settlement, digital liquidity infrastructure, and RWA tokenization.

Tony Tong stated:

“Hong Kong’s international financial regulatory experience and Chongqing’s real-economy industrial scenarios form a complementary closed loop. By using AI to improve the efficiency and security of blockchain applications and promoting the compliant circulation of RWA assets between Chongqing and Hong Kong, we can support Chongqing’s industrial digital transformation while creating a pathway for Hong Kong Web3 projects to enter the mainland market. This will deliver mutual benefits across technology, scenarios, and capital.”

He further emphasized that UAEC, as a platform deeply focused on RWA and next-generation cross-border financial infrastructure, has accumulated mature implementation experience through products such as the gold token UAU and the cross-border payment card UVISA. Going forward, UAEC will leverage the industry resources of the Hong Kong Blockchain Association to actively promote substantive cooperation between Chongqing and Hong Kong in asset tokenization, compliant payments, AI-powered risk control, and other fields.

Brand Action: UAEC Supports Chongqing–Hong Kong Digital Economy Integration

As one of the organizers of the event, the Hong Kong Blockchain Association has long been committed to promoting exchanges and cooperation between mainland China and Hong Kong in the digital economy. During the event, the association organized exchanges between member companies and local manufacturing and financial enterprises in Chongqing, with in-depth discussions on topics such as AI + smart manufacturing data security and cross-border fintech compliance. Several preliminary cooperation intentions were reached.

Chairman Tony Tong said after the event:

“The third anniversary of the Chongqing–Hong Kong cooperation mechanism is an important milestone for deepening digital economy cooperation between the two regions. The Hong Kong Blockchain Association will continue to serve as a bridge, working with institutions such as HKTDC to promote regular cooperation between Chongqing and Hong Kong in AI + blockchain, fintech, and cross-border digital assets. At the same time, UAEC will use its technical capabilities in RWA tokenization, global payment networks, and digital asset liquidity platforms to provide implementable digital financial infrastructure for Chongqing–Hong Kong cooperation. This will support Chongqing in building an inland digital economy opening-up hub and help Hong Kong’s frontier technology enterprises expand into the western China market.”

Looking Ahead: Exploring a Chongqing–Hong Kong Model for High-Quality Digital Economy Development

The “Chongqing–Hong Kong AI + Industry Synergy and Innovation Cooperation” thematic event was an important practice for both regions in responding to China’s western development strategy and deepening open cooperation between the inland region and Hong Kong. It created a new platform for collaborative innovation in the digital economy and injected new momentum into the integration of AI, blockchain technology, and real industries.

UAEC will continue to use Hong Kong as its global base and Chongqing as its western China hub, further developing its presence in RWA and global payments, promoting the deep integration of digital assets and the real economy, and exploring a replicable and sustainable model for high-quality digital economy development.

About UAEC

UAEC (United Assets Exchange & Capital) is a leading global digital asset financial services platform focused on RWA (real-world asset tokenization) and the development of a digital asset-backed cross-border settlement infrastructure platform. With a financial-grade high-performance trading engine, institutional-level risk control system, and mature cross-border payment network, UAEC provides secure, transparent, and efficient end-to-end asset digitalization solutions for global institutions and high-net-worth users.

Website: https://uaec.net/home/oreo

Email: service@uaec.net

About the Hong Kong Blockchain Association (HKBA.cc)

The Hong Kong Blockchain Association (HKBA.cc) is a prominent blockchain and digital economy industry organization in Hong Kong. It brings together companies and experts from the global blockchain, Web3, and fintech sectors, and is committed to promoting compliant industry development, technological innovation, and cross-border cooperation.

About the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC)

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is Hong Kong’s statutory body for promoting external trade and is dedicated to advancing economic and trade cooperation between Hong Kong and global markets.