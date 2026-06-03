Women’s Housing Company Announces George & Jaqui Maree Stamas Fellowship Supporting Women Beyond Housing Stability

The Women’s Housing Company has established the George & Jaqui Maree Stamas Fellowship, a structured initiative designed to support women who have experienced homelessness, domestic and family violence, and prolonged periods of instability. While safe and stable housing is recognised as a foundational requirement for recovery, the Fellowship addresses the broader social, emotional, and economic challenges that often remain after crisis accommodation is secured.

The Fellowship reflects a growing recognition within the housing and community services sector that long term recovery requires more than shelter. It requires structured pathways that rebuild confidence, restore personal agency, and create meaningful opportunities for independence.

A Structured Approach to Recovery and Independence

The George and Jaqui Maree Stamas Fellowship is a 10 week trauma informed program developed to support women in rebuilding key life capabilities following periods of crisis. The program combines facilitated group sessions, individual coaching, peer support, creative expression activities, and practical skills development.

Participants are supported to strengthen communication skills, financial literacy, goal setting capability, and self advocacy. The structure of the program is designed to ensure that participants are not only supported emotionally but are also equipped with practical tools that assist in navigating employment, education, volunteering, and community engagement opportunities.

The trauma informed approach ensures that delivery is sensitive to lived experiences of violence and instability, focusing on safety, empowerment, and gradual rebuilding of trust and confidence.

Measurable Outcomes and Participant Impact

Program outcomes in 2025 demonstrated strong positive results, with all participants reporting increased confidence and self belief. Additionally, 87 per cent reported greater optimism about their future and long term stability.

Participants also developed lasting peer connections and support networks, many of which continued beyond the program. One participant described the Fellowship as having “permanently altered my life trajectory.”

These outcomes highlight the importance of combining housing stability with programs that foster personal development, social connection, and long term recovery.

A Model Grounded in Dignity and Capability Building

The Fellowship places emphasis on rebuilding dignity through capability development rather than dependency based support. Sessions focus on practical life skills including budgeting, communication in professional and community contexts, and personal goal mapping.

Creative activities are incorporated into the program to support emotional expression and confidence building, particularly for participants who have experienced trauma related stress or long term instability.

The integration of peer based learning is a core feature of the model. Participants are encouraged to share experiences and support one another in a structured and safe environment, reinforcing the importance of community connection in recovery.

Leadership and Advocacy Supporting Women’s Independence

Ros Kelly AO, Patron of the Women’s Housing Company, has long been recognised for her contribution to public service, community development and the advancement of women’s wellbeing in Australia.

Ros Kelly AO is a former Australian Federal Minister and one of Australia’s pioneering female political leaders. She represented the electorate of Canberra in the Australian Parliament from 1980 to 1995 and became the first female Labor minister from the House of Representatives when appointed to the Hawke Government ministry in 1987. During her parliamentary career she held senior portfolios including Environment, Sport, Tourism, the Arts and Territories, and also served as Minister Assisting the Prime Minister for the Status of Women.

Beyond politics, Ros has been a strong advocate for women’s health, environmental sustainability and community development. She was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in recognition of her service to the Australian Parliament, the community, environmental leadership and women’s health initiatives.

Today, she continues to contribute to the not for profit sector and serves as a Patron of the Women’s Housing Company, supporting programs that empower women to rebuild their lives and achieve long term independence. Her ongoing involvement reflects the organisation’s commitment to creating opportunities that extend beyond housing stability and support lasting social and economic participation for women.

Philanthropy and Foundational Support

The Fellowship was made possible through the support of George Stamas AM and Jaqui Maree Stamas, whose philanthropy focuses on long term empowerment and sustainable social impact.

George Stamas AM, Founder and Executive Chair of GJK Facility Services and a Member of the Order of Australia, has championed initiatives that create employment opportunities, expand access to education, and support disadvantaged communities. Together, George and Jaqui Maree Stamas have supported programs that help women experiencing vulnerability build independence and long term family stability.

George Stamas AM said, “When a woman is given safety, support and the opportunity to believe in herself again, she doesn’t just rebuild her own life, she changes the future for her children, her family and her community.”

This commitment to creating lasting generational change is reflected in the Fellowship’s mission and design.

Community Giving and Broader Philanthropic Practice

In addition to structured program funding, George and Jaqui Maree Stamas have supported community initiatives through broader philanthropic practices, including encouraging charitable giving at personal and community events.

In lieu of traditional gifts, guests are often invited to contribute to selected charitable initiatives, helping to redirect resources toward organisations delivering direct social impact. This approach reflects an ongoing commitment to embedding philanthropy into everyday community engagement rather than limiting it to formal giving campaigns.

These practices have supported a range of initiatives focused on education, health, and community development, reinforcing the role of private philanthropy in complementing institutional social services.

Pathways for Expansion and Future Participation

The George and Jaqui Maree Stamas Fellowship is positioned as a replicable model for organisations seeking to support women beyond crisis accommodation. The Women’s Housing Company has indicated that similar frameworks could be developed through partnerships with families, businesses, and community organisations interested in funding targeted fellowships or support programs.

These models may include education pathways, employment readiness programs, mentoring initiatives, wellbeing support structures, and community connection activities. The intention is to provide adaptable frameworks that respond to the diverse needs of women transitioning from crisis accommodation into long term independence.

The Women’s Housing Company has also noted that expanded participation from the private and philanthropic sectors plays a critical role in scaling such initiatives and increasing long term impact.

Access and Further Information

Further information about the Fellowship and the Women’s Housing Company can be accessed here.

The initiative highlights the importance of combining stable housing with structured personal development support, ensuring that women are equipped not only with accommodation but with the tools required to build independent and sustainable futures.

About Women’s Housing Company

Women’s Housing Company is a community housing provider focused on supporting women and children experiencing homelessness or housing instability. The organisation delivers safe housing solutions alongside wraparound services designed to support long term recovery, stability, and independence.

Its programs integrate housing provision with support services including case management, crisis intervention, and community based initiatives aimed at improving long term outcomes for women and families.

Online presence include LinkedIn and the official website . Reach out through email at info@gjkfacilityservices.com.au .