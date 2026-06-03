Jennifer Fidler Recognized Among Portland’s Leading Realtors With $70M+ in Sales Since 2005

Jennifer Fidler, a licensed real estate agent serving the Portland metropolitan area since 2005, continues to expand her presence across Oregon’s residential housing market through a client focused approach centered on strategic marketing, pricing expertise, and transaction management. With more than $70 million in sales volume over the past five years, 71 recent transactions, and recognition as a Top 5 producer within her company by sales volume, Jennifer Fidler remains one of the established real estate professionals serving buyers and sellers throughout the Portland metro region.

Specializing in residential properties ranging from $300,000 to $1.5 million, Jennifer serves clients across Portland, Beaverton, Tigard, Hillsboro, Lake Oswego, and Sherwood. Her average transaction price currently stands at approximately $520,300, reflecting continued activity across multiple market segments.

Two Decades of Portland Real Estate Experience

Jennifer Fidler has spent more than 20 years working within the Portland area real estate industry, developing expertise in pricing strategy, property marketing, contract negotiation, and transaction management. Since becoming licensed in 2005, she has represented buyers, sellers, and investors across changing market conditions throughout Oregon’s competitive housing market.

Her approach focuses on preparation, communication, and market education throughout every stage of a transaction. Clients are provided with current market statistics, comparable sales analysis, and realistic expectations intended to help simplify the buying or selling process.

“My goal is to make this a stress free process from start to finish. I lay out all the market stats, walk through potential outcomes, and make sure my clients know exactly what to expect every step of the way. There are no surprises when working with me, just results,” said Jennifer Fidler.

Jennifer’s business continues to grow through repeat clients, referrals, and long term relationships built throughout the Portland metropolitan area over the last two decades.

Strategic Marketing and Listing Preparation

Jennifer Fidler’s listing strategy combines property preparation, professional marketing, and pricing analysis designed to help sellers maximize visibility in competitive market conditions.

Her marketing platform includes 3D walkthroughs, detailed floor plans, professional photography packages with up to 48 images, video tours, social media promotion, print advertising, and Zillow Showcase placement. Listings are strategically positioned to generate early buyer interest while maintaining strong market exposure.

Jennifer also provides complimentary staging and design consultations for sellers preparing homes for market. She works alongside her husband, Grayson Fidler, a contractor who assists with repairs and pre listing preparation services. Sellers additionally benefit from access to a network of contractor relationships developed over Jennifer’s years in the industry.

From scheduling appointments to overseeing contingencies and earnest money coordination, Jennifer manages transaction details throughout the process to help reduce stress for clients during closing.

Serving Communities Across the Portland Metro

Jennifer Fidler currently serves multiple communities throughout the Portland metropolitan region, each with distinct housing trends and buyer demand.

Portland continues to remain Oregon’s largest and most dynamic residential market, while Beaverton and Hillsboro attract buyers connected to the region’s growing technology sector. Tigard and Sherwood continue to appeal to buyers seeking suburban communities with convenient access to Portland, and Lake Oswego remains one of Oregon’s most established luxury housing markets.

Jennifer’s experience across these communities allows her to provide market insight tailored to neighborhood specific pricing trends, inventory conditions, and buyer activity.

Portland is Oregon’s largest and most dynamic city, offering an eclectic mix of established neighborhoods, urban living, and investment opportunities across a wide range of price points and lifestyles. Jennifer Fidler brings more than 20 years of local market experience, strategic pricing knowledge, and transaction expertise to buyers and sellers navigating Portland’s competitive housing market.

Beaverton is one of the most established communities in the Portland metro area, recognized for its schools, technology sector growth, dining scene, and connected residential neighborhoods. Jennifer Fidler works with buyers and sellers throughout Beaverton by providing strategic marketing, pricing guidance, and transaction support tailored to local market conditions.

Tigard offers a combination of suburban accessibility and proximity to Portland employment centers, making it a consistent destination for homebuyers across the region. Jennifer Fidler assists clients in Tigard through local market analysis, pricing strategy, and negotiation support across a variety of residential property types.

Hillsboro continues to experience residential growth connected to Oregon’s expanding Silicon Forest technology corridor. The community offers established neighborhoods and long term investment potential for buyers entering the Portland metro housing market. Jennifer Fidler provides buyers and sellers in Hillsboro with strategic listing preparation and local market expertise.

Lake Oswego is one of Oregon’s most established luxury residential communities, known for lakefront properties, highly regarded schools, and upscale neighborhoods. Jennifer Fidler serves buyers and sellers throughout Lake Oswego with experience in pricing strategy, high end property marketing, and transaction management within the luxury housing segment.

Sherwood is a growing community south of Portland recognized for its family oriented neighborhoods, schools, and residential appeal. Jennifer Fidler works with buyers and sellers throughout Sherwood by providing property marketing, negotiation guidance, and transaction oversight designed to support successful residential sales throughout the area.

Recognition and Industry Milestones

Throughout her career, Jennifer Fidler has received recognition related to sales performance, transaction activity, and marketing expertise within the real estate industry.

Professional highlights include:

Top 5 company ranking by sales volume

More than $70 million in sales volume over the past five years

71 transactions completed within the last three years

Average transaction price exceeding $520,000

Specialization in the $300,000 to $1.5 million market segment

Zillow Showcase premium marketing certification

More than 20 years of Portland metro real estate experience

Client reviews frequently reference Jennifer’s responsiveness, communication, and attention to detail throughout the buying and selling process.

One verified client review stated:

“One of the best realtors in the Portland Metro area. She is incredible at what she does and will go the extra mile. Jen’s attention to detail is amazing, and she not only excels at her work but genuinely loves helping people.”

Continued Focus on Client Experience

Outside of real estate, Jennifer Fidler maintains interests in travel, interior design, outdoor recreation, and fitness, all of which contribute to her approach to home presentation and client service. Alongside her husband Grayson, she has lived in Portland for approximately 15 years and remains closely connected to the communities she serves.

As housing conditions continue to evolve throughout Oregon, Jennifer Fidler remains focused on providing structured transaction management, strategic marketing, and experienced representation for buyers and sellers across the Portland metropolitan area.

Additional information is available at Jennifer Fidler Homes .

About Jennifer Fidler

Jennifer Fidler is a licensed real estate agent based in Portland, Oregon, serving buyers and sellers throughout the Portland metropolitan area since 2005. With more than 20 years of experience, Jennifer specializes in residential real estate transactions ranging from $300,000 to $1.5 million across Portland, Beaverton, Tigard, Hillsboro, Lake Oswego, and Sherwood. Her services include strategic pricing, property marketing, transaction management, negotiation support, and listing preparation consultation.

Jennifer Fidler maintains an active presence across Facebook , Google Business Profile , Instagram , YouTube , LinkedIn , Zillow , Homes.com , and Realtor.com . Business inquiries can be directed through their email at jennifer@theopt.com .