Chic Teak Celebrates Recognition as a Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award Winner 2026

Chic Teak , a Basingstoke-based supplier of quality teak outdoor furniture , has been named a winner of the Platinum Trusted Service Award by Feefo, the invitation-only review platform, in recognition of its overwhelmingly positive and consistent customer reviews.

Rated ‘Exceptional’, Chic Teak has maintained Gold Trusted Service status for three years. It secured the Platinum Award 2026 based entirely on ratings submitted by verified customers as a reflection of the company’s commitment to deliver excellence both in product quality and customer support.

Feefo’s Eligibility Criteria for the Platinum Trusted Service Award

Unlike many industry accolades, the Feefo Awards rely solely on customer feedback and testimonials, making the Platinum Award a powerful, independent endorsement of Chic Teak’s approach. It rewards companies that have demonstrated a track record of ‘outstanding customer experiences’.

Chic Teak has achieved the following to become eligible for the Platinum Award:

Achieved and sustained an average rating of 4.5 stars or more to become a Gold Trusted Service Award Winner

Maintained that position for at least three consecutive years

Over the last three years, Chic Teak has received continually positive feedback from customers, with reviews that routinely highlight the quality of the garden furniture, the efficiency of its delivery service, and the helpful, knowledgeable nature of its team.

The business, which is independent and family-run, was founded 48 years ago by Chairman Robert Bowden, with the acquisition of his first teak bench, which remains in service outside the Chic Teak showroom in remarkable condition.

While the firm has grown considerably and supplied premium teak furniture to prestigious clients such as Lord’s Cricket Ground, it continues to focus on hand-finished products, durable timbers, and attentive customer care.

Verified Feefo Customer Testimonials for Chic Teak

Chic Teak is rated a maximum 5/5 on Feefo for service and 4.9/5 for products, with an astonishing 96% of all reviews ever submitted giving the business the highest possible score. Some recent examples of reviews include the following:

‘Faultless. Delivered on time and placed where required. Steve, the driver, was knowledgeable about the product. Worth every penny, I fully recommend.’ May 2026

‘Excellent and quick.’ May 2026

‘We love our new bench! Excellent throughout. They kept us updated and called when there were changes to the delivery.’ April 2026

‘Excellent quality products and excellent service. From the moment when we first rang the showroom to arrange to look at the furniture to the time that it was delivered, we were given excellent service. It made the whole process a pleasure, not something one can often say these days.’ April 2026

Feefo is an independent platform, and all reviews are collected from genuine customers who are sent a personalised link to review their orders. This ensures that prospective new clients can access reliable insights into the experiences of those who have purchased from Chic Teak.

The consistently high levels of satisfaction have underpinned the company’s progression from Gold to Platinum recognition, and all reviews are freely available via the Feefo search function.

CEO Robert Bowden speaking on behalf of Chic Teak says, ‘We were delighted to hear that we’d been selected for the Platinum Trusted Service Award, and to be marking the next significant milestone. However, what’s more important is to know that our customers see us as a trusted provider and often remark on the standard of our teams, especially Julie in the Chic Teak office and our delivery colleagues.

Product integrity and customer service have always been a strong focus for Chic Teak, and we look forward to continuing to maintain a top-rated review score in the years to come.’

Read more about Chic Teak – Chic Teak garden furniture showroom attracts prestigious UK venues