DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Chic Teak Celebrates Recognition as a Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award Winner 2026

ByEthan Lin

Jun 3, 2026

Chic Teak, a Basingstoke-based supplier of quality teak outdoor furniture, has been named a winner of the Platinum Trusted Service Award by Feefo, the invitation-only review platform, in recognition of its overwhelmingly positive and consistent customer reviews.

Rated ‘Exceptional’, Chic Teak has maintained Gold Trusted Service status for three years. It secured the Platinum Award 2026 based entirely on ratings submitted by verified customers as a reflection of the company’s commitment to deliver excellence both in product quality and customer support.

Feefo’s Eligibility Criteria for the Platinum Trusted Service Award

Unlike many industry accolades, the Feefo Awards rely solely on customer feedback and testimonials, making the Platinum Award a powerful, independent endorsement of Chic Teak’s approach. It rewards companies that have demonstrated a track record of ‘outstanding customer experiences’.

Chic Teak has achieved the following to become eligible for the Platinum Award:

  • Achieved and sustained an average rating of 4.5 stars or more to become a Gold Trusted Service Award Winner
  • Maintained that position for at least three consecutive years

Over the last three years, Chic Teak has received continually positive feedback from customers, with reviews that routinely highlight the quality of the garden furniture, the efficiency of its delivery service, and the helpful, knowledgeable nature of its team.

The business, which is independent and family-run, was founded 48 years ago by Chairman Robert Bowden, with the acquisition of his first teak bench, which remains in service outside the Chic Teak showroom in remarkable condition.

While the firm has grown considerably and supplied premium teak furniture to prestigious clients such as Lord’s Cricket Ground, it continues to focus on hand-finished products, durable timbers, and attentive customer care.

Verified Feefo Customer Testimonials for Chic Teak

Chic Teak is rated a maximum 5/5 on Feefo for service and 4.9/5 for products, with an astonishing 96% of all reviews ever submitted giving the business the highest possible score. Some recent examples of reviews include the following:

  • Faultless. Delivered on time and placed where required. Steve, the driver, was knowledgeable about the product. Worth every penny, I fully recommend.’ May 2026
  • Excellent and quick.’ May 2026
  • We love our new bench! Excellent throughout. They kept us updated and called when there were changes to the delivery.’ April 2026
  • Excellent quality products and excellent service. From the moment when we first rang the showroom to arrange to look at the furniture to the time that it was delivered, we were given excellent service. It made the whole process a pleasure, not something one can often say these days.’ April 2026

Feefo is an independent platform, and all reviews are collected from genuine customers who are sent a personalised link to review their orders. This ensures that prospective new clients can access reliable insights into the experiences of those who have purchased from Chic Teak.

The consistently high levels of satisfaction have underpinned the company’s progression from Gold to Platinum recognition, and all reviews are freely available via the Feefo search function.

CEO Robert Bowden speaking on behalf of Chic Teak says, ‘We were delighted to hear that we’d been selected for the Platinum Trusted Service Award, and to be marking the next significant milestone. However, what’s more important is to know that our customers see us as a trusted provider and often remark on the standard of our teams, especially Julie in the Chic Teak office and our delivery colleagues.

Product integrity and customer service have always been a strong focus for Chic Teak, and we look forward to continuing to maintain a top-rated review score in the years to come.’

Read more about Chic Teak – Chic Teak garden furniture showroom attracts prestigious UK venues

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Meta Tests “Series” For Reels To Bundle Episodic Content Into A Dedicated Profile Hub On Instagram And Facebook
Jun 3, 2026 Jolyen
X Launches “React With Video” To Let Users Record Video Responses Instead Of Just Reposting
Jun 3, 2026 Jolyen
Anthropic Expands Project Glasswing To 150 New Organizations Across 15+ Countries To Scan For Critical Vulnerabilities
Jun 3, 2026 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801