Insurance Claim Solutions Becomes The First Loss Assessor in Ireland to Deploy 3D Digital Twin Technology for Property Damage Claims

Insurance Claim Solutions, Ireland’s leading property claims experts, today announced the deployment of advanced 3D digital twin technology across its large and complex loss assessments, making it the first loss assessor in Ireland to do so.

Founded over 15 years ago, and supported by a team with more than 40 years of combined industry experience, Insurance Claim Solutions has successfully completed more than 7,500 cases. Insurance Claim Solutions has built its reputation on representing homeowners and business owners during property insurance claims, negotiating directly with insurance companies on their behalf. Unlike a loss adjuster appointed by an insurer, a loss assessor works exclusively for the policyholder, ensuring that claims are properly assessed, professionally presented, and fully negotiated to help achieve a fair settlement.

The introduction of 3D digital twin technology marks the latest step in the firm’s ongoing commitment to innovation. The technology creates precise three-dimensional digital replicas of damaged properties, enabling the Insurance Claim Solutions team to assess damage remotely with a level of detail previously unattainable. The resulting digital twin serves as clear, detailed and verifiable evidence throughout the claims process, accelerating resolutions and eliminating the ambiguity that can delay settlements for policyholders at what is often a very stressful time.

Where traditional assessment methods require repeated site visits and can be subject to interpretation, 3D digital twin technology provides an objective, comprehensive record of damage from the moment it is captured. This means that all parties involved in a claim, from the policyholder to the insurer, are working from the same precise, verifiable information.

“Our continued investment in innovation allows us to stay ahead of the industry and, most importantly, deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients,” said Trevor Kelly of Insurance Claim Solutions. “By harnessing 3D technology, we can assess damage faster and with greater accuracy, saving our clients valuable time when they need it most. We are proud to be leading the way on this in Ireland.”

For more information about Insurance Claim Solutions, use the contact details below: