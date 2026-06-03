Charles Santos Announces Expansion of AI App Ecosystem and V1.B1 Builder Book Series

Komakon Founding and Independent Development Direction

Komakon LLC, founded by Charles Santos, operates as an independent software studio focused on building practical AI driven tools and educational resources for digital creators. The company was established without external funding or a traditional development team structure, instead emerging from the founder’s direct experience identifying gaps in accessible technology for everyday users.

The studio’s work centers on reducing barriers to entry in software creation and applied artificial intelligence. Its development philosophy prioritizes utility, accessibility, and practical application over scale driven expansion models. Komakon’s product ecosystem reflects a consistent focus on tools designed to assist users in navigating real world digital tasks with minimal technical requirements.

Formation of an AI Driven Application Ecosystem

Komakon has developed a set of applications positioned within a broader ecosystem aimed at personal productivity, wellness, and digital companionship. The development approach emphasizes iterative building based on real user needs rather than conventional market segmentation strategies.

Each application is designed to function independently while contributing to a shared vision of accessible artificial intelligence tools. The ecosystem includes applications intended for health related calculation support, fitness and nutrition guidance, and conversational interaction systems. The intent is to demonstrate how AI can be integrated into everyday tools without requiring advanced technical literacy from users.

KomaDose AI and Accessibility in Health Support Tools

KomaDose AI is an application created to assist with insulin dosing calculations and meal related decision support for individuals managing diabetes. The concept originated from the founder’s personal experience managing insulin dependent diabetes and encountering complexity in everyday dosing calculations.

The application focuses on simplifying carb estimation and insulin related math into a structured and accessible interface. It is distributed as a free application supported by advertising and optional subscription based features that allow users to remove ads or provide financial support for ongoing infrastructure and development costs.

The application can be accessed at https://komadoseai.com and is positioned as part of Komakon’s broader initiative to make essential calculation tools more widely available.

GymNut AI and AI Assisted Wellness Tools

GymNut AI is part of Komakon’s expansion into fitness and nutrition technology. The application is designed to assist users with workout structuring and dietary planning using AI based recommendation systems.

Rather than positioning itself as a replacement for professional guidance, the application is designed to provide structured support tools that help users organize fitness related goals and nutritional tracking. GymNut AI is available through https://gymnutai.com and reflects the company’s continued focus on applied artificial intelligence in personal development contexts.

luvKrissy and AI Based Support Interaction Systems

luvKrissy is an AI companion application currently in the approval process stage of development. The project was created with the intention of offering a conversational interface designed for emotional support and access to informational resources.

The application concept was developed as part of Komakon’s broader exploration of how AI systems can provide structured interaction environments for users seeking conversation based support tools. The application references personal significance to the founder and is intended to contribute to ongoing discussions around responsible AI companionship systems. Additional information is available at https://luvkrissy.com .

V1.B1 Book Series and No Code Development Education

The V1.B1 book series represents Komakon’s educational expansion into structured learning materials for first time app builders. The series focuses on guiding users through the process of building, launching, and monetizing applications using AI assisted workflows and no code development tools.

The content is based on documented real world development processes used in the creation of Komakon applications. It includes practical breakdowns of tool usage, development decisions, and iteration cycles rather than theoretical instruction.

The series is distributed through major online book retailers in digital and physical formats. Its purpose is to provide repeatable frameworks for individuals who may not have prior software engineering experience but wish to build functional applications.



Philosophy of Accessibility and Zero Gatekeeping Development

Komakon’s development philosophy is centered on reducing barriers to software creation. The company emphasizes that modern artificial intelligence tools have changed the requirements for entering the digital product space.

According to founder Charles Santos, the objective is to document practical pathways into application development rather than restrict knowledge behind paid systems or technical prerequisites. In a statement included in the company narrative, he noted:

“Komakon was forged from necessity. I built the tools I needed and delivered them to the world for free, then I wrote the books I wish I had. My goal is to inspire the next generation of builders, because AI has leveled the playing field. Anyone can now dream up an app and actually create it. That has never been true before.”

The company positions this approach as a structural shift in how digital products can be created and distributed.

Design Identity and Market Positioning

Komakon maintains a distinct visual identity based on retro inspired synthwave aesthetics. This design direction is reflected across product interfaces, branding materials, and educational content. The aesthetic is used to differentiate the studio within a technology market that is often characterized by minimalistic corporate design patterns.

The intended audience includes aspiring independent developers, career changers, and individuals exploring digital entrepreneurship for the first time. Komakon’s positioning focuses on accessibility and practical execution rather than formal technical education pathways.

The company approach emphasizes clarity in process documentation and transparency in development methodology.

Future Development Direction and Expansion Outlook

Komakon continues to develop its existing application suite while expanding its educational offerings through the V1.B1 series. Future development priorities include refinement of AI assisted workflows, expansion of accessible toolsets for non technical users, and continued publication of instructional material based on real product development cycles.

The company’s roadmap reflects an ongoing commitment to integrating artificial intelligence into practical consumer tools while maintaining a focus on accessibility and independent creation models.

About Komakon LLC

Komakon LLC is an independent software studio founded by Charles Santos and focused on building AI powered applications and educational resources for aspiring digital creators. The company develops tools designed to simplify complex everyday tasks and supports a broader mission of making software development more accessible to non technical users. Komakon’s ecosystem includes KomaDose AI , GymNut AI , and luvKrissy , along with the V1.B1 book series which documents real world app building processes using AI assisted workflows.

Komakon LLC maintains an active presence across multiple platforms where users can follow updates, community content, and educational releases. You can connect with the studio on Facebook , TikTok , X , and YouTube . Public reviews and user feedback can also be found at Trust Pilot .

More information can be found at https://komakon.com and https://komadoseai.com . Direct inquiries may be sent to charles.santos@komakon.com .