DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Fableration Champions Blockchain as Cultural Bridge at GDEC Beijing

ByEthan Lin

Jul 19, 2025

At last week’s Global Digital Economy Conference (GDEC) in Beijing, Fableration—a decentralised publishing movement reimagining how creative works are shared and valued—spotlighted the role of blockchain and esports in bridging cultural divides through storytelling.

GDEC 2025 drew over 300 delegates from 50+ countries, alongside institutions such as the WTO, BRICS, and the UN. This year’s theme, “Building a Digital-Friendly City,” explored how AI and blockchain can drive inclusive, trust-based economic infrastructure.

“Fableration is proof that the next chapter of tech diplomacy is not just finance or infrastructure—it’s culture,” said Wade. “We’re using esports and storytelling to foster global connection and show what’s possible when creativity meets community in a decentralised economy.”

Backed by Cloudtech, Fableration participated across several key streams including eTourism, esports, and digital community infrastructure. Wade signed the symbolic Olympic eTorch and received a commemorative Olympus Coin—gestures that underscored the fusion of sport, narrative, and next-gen tech.

At GDEC, Fableration showcased initiatives including:

    • Decentralised story curation and tokenised book funding
    • The world’s richest short story competition
    • An upcoming global hackathon on ethical AI in literature
    • Cross-cultural esports storytelling formats and creative gamification tools

Wade highlighted three core pathways for bilateral cooperation: digital collaboration, tech-enabled culture, and story–sport synergy.

“We believe cultural storytelling—when fuelled by fair tech—can build bridges faster than trade negotiations,” Wade added. “This is a chance for Australia to lead, not lag, in a new kind of diplomacy.”

Fableration is currently scaling partnerships with creatives, publishers, esports organisers, and policy leaders to expand its global impact.

About Fableration

Fableration is a decentralised publishing movement reshaping how creative works are discovered, shared, and valued. Through ethical AI, blockchain transparency, and community-first token models, Fableration empowers writers, readers, and curators to earn fairly and connect meaningfully—without platform manipulation. Fableration is part of a growing #blockchain4good alliance championing tech that serves the public.

www.fableration.com

#blockchAIn4good

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Quick Clean Carpet Care Introduces 5-Star Area Rug Cleaning Services in Los Angeles
Jul 19, 2025 Ethan Lin
Anasazi Foundation Launches Groundbreaking Wilderness Therapy Protocol to Combat Teen Vaping Crisis
Jul 19, 2025 Ethan Lin
Whisper Stories Announces the Launch of an Innovative Audio Platform for Immersive Romantic Experiences
Jul 19, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801