Fableration Champions Blockchain as Cultural Bridge at GDEC Beijing

At last week’s Global Digital Economy Conference (GDEC) in Beijing, Fableration—a decentralised publishing movement reimagining how creative works are shared and valued—spotlighted the role of blockchain and esports in bridging cultural divides through storytelling.

GDEC 2025 drew over 300 delegates from 50+ countries, alongside institutions such as the WTO, BRICS, and the UN. This year’s theme, “Building a Digital-Friendly City,” explored how AI and blockchain can drive inclusive, trust-based economic infrastructure.

“Fableration is proof that the next chapter of tech diplomacy is not just finance or infrastructure—it’s culture,” said Wade. “We’re using esports and storytelling to foster global connection and show what’s possible when creativity meets community in a decentralised economy.”

Backed by Cloudtech, Fableration participated across several key streams including eTourism, esports, and digital community infrastructure. Wade signed the symbolic Olympic eTorch and received a commemorative Olympus Coin—gestures that underscored the fusion of sport, narrative, and next-gen tech.

At GDEC, Fableration showcased initiatives including:

Decentralised story curation and tokenised book funding The world’s richest short story competition An upcoming global hackathon on ethical AI in literature Cross-cultural esports storytelling formats and creative gamification tools



Wade highlighted three core pathways for bilateral cooperation: digital collaboration, tech-enabled culture, and story–sport synergy.

“We believe cultural storytelling—when fuelled by fair tech—can build bridges faster than trade negotiations,” Wade added. “This is a chance for Australia to lead, not lag, in a new kind of diplomacy.”

Fableration is currently scaling partnerships with creatives, publishers, esports organisers, and policy leaders to expand its global impact.

About Fableration

Fableration is a decentralised publishing movement reshaping how creative works are discovered, shared, and valued. Through ethical AI, blockchain transparency, and community-first token models, Fableration empowers writers, readers, and curators to earn fairly and connect meaningfully—without platform manipulation. Fableration is part of a growing #blockchain4good alliance championing tech that serves the public.

