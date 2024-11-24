Amazon Launches Echo Show 21 Smart Display

Amazon has unveiled the Echo Show 21, its largest and most advanced smart display yet, equipped with a suite of new features aimed at improving both entertainment and functionality.

Sporting a 21-inch screen—double the size of its predecessor—the device is wall-mountable and caters to both smart home enthusiasts and entertainment seekers. Alongside this launch, Amazon also announced an upgraded version of the Echo Show 15, providing similar features in a smaller form factor. Both devices are available for purchase starting today.

The Echo Show 21 boasts a 1080p display, coupled with audio enhancements such as immersive sound, double the bass, and room adaption technology that tailors audio output based on the room’s acoustics. This makes it a versatile addition to any home, blending utility with high-quality entertainment. The revamped camera system includes a field of view more than double that of the original Echo Show 15 and 65% more zoom, ensuring users remain in focus during video calls. The inclusion of noise reduction technology further elevates the video conferencing experience.

Both the Echo Show 21 and Echo Show 15 now feature built-in smart home hubs that support Matter, Zigbee, Thread, and Wi-Fi 6E standards. This enables seamless control of smart home devices such as lights, switches, and plugs, with some tasks processed locally for improved efficiency. These capabilities were first introduced in the Echo Hub and are now expanded to Amazon’s smart display lineup.

Additionally, the Echo Show 21 doubles as a Fire TV, complete with Alexa Voice Remote compatibility, offering streaming options and access to entertainment platforms. Users can also personalize their device with new home screen widgets displaying real-time updates like sports scores, stock prices, and breaking news.

For those seeking a more compact option, the refreshed Echo Show 15 mirrors the Echo Show 21’s capabilities in a smaller size, making it suitable for limited wall or countertop space. Pricing starts at $399.99 for the Echo Show 21 and $299.99 for the Echo Show 15, with both models shipping with wall-mounting equipment and Alexa Voice Remotes.

