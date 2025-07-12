Zoom Quest App Turns Users into Meta Avatars, Promotes VR Video Calls

Zoom’s newest update for the Quest platform introduces a fresh way for users to interact in virtual meetings: by transforming themselves into animated Meta Avatars instead of using traditional webcam feeds. This immersive experience offers a unique twist on video conferencing in virtual reality.

Instead of showing a live camera feed, users appear as personalized Meta Avatars during their Zoom calls on Quest VR devices. This new feature is available for all Zoom accounts, free or paid, allowing anyone with the Quest app to join or host meetings with an avatar representation.

Available Now on Meta Horizon Store

The latest Zoom standalone app is downloadable for free on the Meta Horizon Store. It supports Meta Quest 3, Quest 3S, Quest 2, and Quest Pro headsets, integrating Zoom’s familiar video conferencing tools into the virtual reality space.

While users appear as Meta Avatars in the VR environment, the app maintains the core Zoom experience found on desktop and mobile. Avatars interact with participants who may be joining from standard Zoom apps on other devices, bridging VR and traditional platforms.

Zoom’s Ongoing VR and AI Innovations

Zoom’s venture into VR isn’t new. Last year, it launched an app for Apple’s Vision Pro headset, featuring 3D object sharing and customizable user “personas.” The company is also developing AI-driven experiences, including an “AI Companion” assistant and personalized AI deepfakes that replicate users’ voices and personalities during meetings.

Though video conferencing use has dipped somewhat since the pandemic, it remains vital for personal, educational, and business communication. Zoom continues to innovate by integrating AI and immersive VR experiences, aiming to stay at the forefront of the evolving digital communication landscape.

Author’s Opinion Zoom’s Meta Avatar integration adds a fun and futuristic layer to video calls, potentially reducing “Zoom fatigue” by making meetings more engaging. However, the success of such immersive experiences depends on widespread VR adoption, user comfort with avatars, and whether these features truly improve communication clarity and connection. The novelty is exciting, but practical benefits will decide long-term impact.

Featured image credit: Anton via Pexels

