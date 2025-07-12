AirPods iOS 26 Update Brings Studio-Quality Recording and More, Some Features Require H2 Chip

Apple’s AirPods will receive a significant upgrade with the iOS 26 update launching later this year. The update introduces five new features, including studio-quality audio recordings, enhancing the user experience across all AirPods devices.

Studio-Quality Recording Among Key Features

One standout addition is the studio-quality audio recording feature, which transforms AirPods into a high-quality microphone. This upgrade leverages the Voice Isolation capability, allowing clear recordings even in noisy environments—ideal for podcasts, interviews, singing, and other creative uses.

Other improvements include automatic pausing when the user falls asleep, seamless switching for CarPlay, enhanced voice quality on calls, and a camera remote function. The camera remote allows users to control their iPhone’s camera by long pressing the AirPods’ stem—press again to stop video recording.

H2 Chip Required for Select Features

However, three of these new features—studio-quality recording, camera remote, and enhanced voice quality on calls—are exclusive to AirPods models equipped with Apple’s H2 chip. Currently, only the AirPods 4 (released in September 2024) and AirPods Pro 2 (updated with USB-C case) have this chip.

Older AirPods 3, AirPods Pro (original), and AirPods Max models will not receive these specific enhancements.

There have been rumors about an AirPods Pro 3 release alongside the upcoming iPhone 17 series, but Apple has not shared any updates or confirmed details.

What The Author Thinks The iOS 26 update shows Apple’s commitment to pushing audio innovation forward, especially with studio-quality recording capabilities that could transform how users create content. However, locking some features behind the H2 chip creates a divide among AirPods users, leaving owners of older models without access to the best enhancements. While understandable from a hardware capability standpoint, this strategy may frustrate loyal customers hoping for broader support.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

