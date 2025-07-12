Apple Announces COO Jeff Williams to Retire Later This Year

Apple announced Tuesday that Jeff Williams, its Chief Operating Officer and 27-year company veteran, will retire later this year.

Current operations leader Sabih Khan will take over much of the COO role starting later this month. Williams will remain with Apple during his transition period, continuing to lead the design team, Apple Watch, and health initiatives, reporting directly to CEO Tim Cook.

Williams’ Legacy at Apple

At 62, Williams joins a wave of longtime executives stepping down as the company’s hyper-growth era veterans approach retirement. He previously led Apple’s complex operations division, managing the manufacturing of millions of devices while controlling costs. He also took over leadership of Apple’s renowned industrial design team after Jony Ive’s retirement in 2019. Post-retirement, Apple’s design team will report directly to Cook.

Cook praised Williams’ contributions, saying, “He’s helped to create one of the most respected global supply chains in the world; launched Apple Watch and overseen its development; architected Apple’s health strategy; and led our world class team of designers with great wisdom, heart, and dedication.”

Williams’ Future Plans and Challenges Ahead

Williams said he plans to spend more time with family and friends. “June marked my 27th anniversary with Apple, and my 40th in the industry,” he noted.

His departure comes amid challenges to Apple’s supply chain, as U.S. tariffs target many of the countries where Apple sources components, and the White House pressures the company to increase domestic production.

Khan joined Apple’s executive team in 2019 as a senior vice president. He will lead supply chain, product quality, planning, procurement, and fulfillment. Khan started at Apple’s procurement group in 1995 and previously worked as an engineer at GE Plastics. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Tufts University and a master’s in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

An anecdote from Fortune highlights Khan’s dedication: when CEO Cook mentioned a “really bad” manufacturing issue, Khan immediately booked a flight to China to resolve it.

Author’s Opinion Jeff Williams’ retirement marks the end of an era for Apple’s operations and design leadership. His tenure helped build the supply chain backbone that supports Apple’s global success. Sabih Khan’s appointment signals continuity but also fresh leadership during a time of geopolitical trade tensions and supply chain uncertainties. The transition underscores the importance of agility and innovation to maintain Apple’s edge in a rapidly evolving tech landscape.

