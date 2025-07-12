Asia’s Hottest Fashion Collective Lands in SoHo: 101 Studio Opens in Downtown New York

The beating heart of downtown Manhattan just got a major pulse of Asian fashion energy. This spring, 101 Studio, a new concept boutique, officially opened its doors in SoHo, just steps away from New York University. Curated with intention and edge, the boutique brings together some of Asia’s most buzzworthy streetwear labels and emerging indie designers under one roof, making it a destination for creatives, tastemakers, and trendsetters alike.

The store offers a highly curated selection of fashion-forward pieces from brands such as SMFK, 13DE MARZO, YJINGZYZJ, Kehang, X–U, Hermits, Good Brand, Old Order, CEEC, and Jcaesar, many of which have been seen on the runways of New York Fashion Week and worn by global K-pop stars. With stylistic nods to K-pop, hip-hop, and East Asian youth culture, the collections range from asymmetrical knits and oversized outerwear to Y2K-inspired two-pieces and minimalist layers, featuring items for all age groups, color palettes, and style categories. Pricing spans from $50 to $800, offering accessibility without compromising design quality.

As part of its ongoing commitment to cultural connection, 101 Studio is also preparing to launch an exclusive pop-up activation with 13DE MARZO this July. The event will feature the brand’s signature aesthetic alongside a limited-edition giveaway: bear-themed coffee cups, a playful nod to the mascot that appears throughout their collections. The activation is expected to attract fans of the label, as well as New York’s broader fashion, influencer, and pop culture communities.

However, 101 Studio is more than a place to shop. It’s a space that reflects the intersection of fashion and subculture. The store houses a dedicated collectibles section featuring POP MART, including the globally popular LABUBU and ZIMOMO art toys. This section functions as both a retail zone and a photo-worthy installation that merges style and subculture.

Designed to foster creativity and cultural exchange, the store’s interior pairs clean, modern design with industrial SoHo aesthetics and whimsical Asian elements. From fashion discovery to collective culture, the space is built to inspire content creation and community connection.

“101 Studio was created to be a bridge,” said the store’s founder. “We wanted to build a platform where young designers from Asia could reach a wider audience – and where New Yorkers could access fresh voices and new perspectives in fashion. Our goal is to turn style into dialogue.”

Looking ahead, 101 Studio plans to host monthly in-store events, including styling workshops, capsule collection pop-ups, and collaborations with local NYC creatives. Future plans also include limited product drops, artist partnerships, and crossovers with gaming and visual culture, reinforcing the brand’s place at the forefront of global creative expression.

Whether you’re searching for your next standout outfit, a rare collectible, or a new creative hub, 101 Studio is where it all begins. Learn more at: 101studiosoho