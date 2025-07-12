DMR News

SUM OF ALL Launches Disruptive Skincare Line for Menopause and Perimenopause—Where Intelligence Meets Indulgence

Created for the Skin No One Talks About

Hormonal shifts during menopause and perimenopause trigger a cascade of skin changes—dryness, dullness, irritation, and a loss of firmness. Most brands ignore this stage or attempt to treat it with generic anti-aging products.

SUM OF ALL was founded by beauty industry veteran Stacey Berger to change that. “No one prepared us for this. Not our doctors. Not our favorite brands. So I built what I couldn’t find,” says Berger. “We’re not anti-aging—we’re pro-wisdom, pro-evolution, and pro-radical self-respect.”

Every product in the SUM OF ALL collection is rigorously crafted for the biological and emotional realities of hormonally shifting skin—without relying on fear, shame, or outdated narratives.

What Sets SUM OF ALL Apart?

  • AP2 Complex (Patent Pending): A revolutionary blend of adaptogens, antioxidants, and peptides specifically calibrated to target hormone-disrupted skin pathways.
  • Clinically Minded Formulas: Unlike brands that rely on fluff or fear-mongering, SUM OF ALL backs up claims with ingredient-level testing and performance data—no pseudoscience, no greenwashing.
  • Fragrance-Free, Clean, and Cruelty-Free: Always. Every product is Sephora Clean-compliant, USA-made, and suitable for sensitive skin.
  • Luxury Without Guilt: Premium, high-efficacy skincare with luxe textures, all at an accessible price point. Because women in midlife deserve indulgence without sacrifice.
  • Designed for Wisdom, Not Youth: Our brand doesn’t chase trends—it honors experience, intelligence, and the freedom that comes with knowing yourself.

Meet the Collection

Early customer favorites include:

  • Flash Effect Eye Cream: Targets fine lines, hydration, and hormonal fatigue—because the eye area reveals everything.
  • Overnight Resurfacing Serum: A gentle but powerful exfoliating serum that revitalizes dull skin without irritation.
  • Replenishing Night Cream: Infused with encapsulated retinol, sacred plant extracts, and the AP Complex for deep overnight repair.
  • Collagen Boosting Serum: Restores bounce, improves firmness, and delivers lasting hydration with plant-based peptides and red algae.

Each formula features a curated combination of six synergistic ingredients—intelligently chosen, never trendy that work in tandem with the AP2 Complex.

Special Launch Offer: A $49 Discovery Gift Set

To celebrate the launch, SUM OF ALL is offering a limited-time $49 Gift Set, packed with trial sizes of customer-favorite formulas. It’s the perfect way to reset your skincare routine and experience the brand’s multi-sensory, clinical-grade approach firsthand.

About SUM OF ALL

Founded by Stacey Berger, SUM OF ALL is a beauty brand built for women who refuse to disappear. Designed for perimenopause, menopause, and beyond, SUM OF ALL combines clinical science with sensory delight to create skincare that’s as intelligent and evolved as the women it serves.

From the first product to the last, SUM OF ALL is here to rewrite the rules of beauty, one powerful, hormone-smart formula at a time.

Media Contact
Robin Sails
Media Relations Manager, SUM OF ALL
Email: Info@SumOfAll.com
Website: www.sumofall.com.
Instagram: @sum_of_all_beauty

