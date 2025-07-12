US Pet Transport Services LLC Announces New Standards in Pet Transportation with Premium Care and Professional Service

Introduction to US Pet Transport Services LLC

Founded by Laura Jarrell, US Pet Transport Services LLC is an American, family-owned and operated pet transportation company. With a passion for animal welfare and a commitment to superior service, the company has built its reputation on providing safe and reliable transportation for cats and dogs. Founded in 2019, the company has grown from a small startup to a thriving business, consistently expanding its operations and achieving significant milestones.

Setting New Standards in Pet Transportation

Unlike many competitors, US Pet Transport does not outsource its operations or rely on independent contractors. Instead, it employs its drivers directly, offering comprehensive training in pet handling, first aid, and CPR. This commitment to professional standards ensures that pets receive the highest quality care and attention during their transport.

As Laura Jarrell, Owner/Operator of US Pet Transport Services LLC, explains, “Our focus isn’t just on getting pets from point A to point B. We view each pet as a family member and treat them with the same care and compassion we would give our own.”

With this philosophy, US Pet Transport strives to provide a personalized, caring approach to every journey, regardless of the mode of transport, from ground transportation to private jet services.

A Range of Services Tailored to Every Need

US Pet Transport Services LLC offers both private and shared transport options, allowing pet owners to choose the best fit for their pets’ needs and their budget. Their services range from shared rides starting at $700 to private jet transport, which can go up to $180,000, with an emphasis on specialized care for senior, medical, or aggressive pets.

One of the company’s unique selling points is its multi-pet transport services, which account for about 40% of its business. This service provides families with a convenient and cost-effective solution for moving multiple pets at once, ensuring that pets can travel together in comfort and safety.

Whether for domestic relocations or international transport, US Pet Transport ensures all the necessary documentation is handled, including USDA and IPATA certification, and provides expert consultation for international shipping requirements.

Unmatched Safety and Professionalism

Safety is a top priority at US Pet Transport. The company offers a high level of insurance coverage, with policies from Lloyd’s of London covering up to $2 million. This provides peace of mind to customers, knowing their pets are protected every step of the way.

In addition to insurance, US Pet Transport uses climate-controlled vehicles equipped with specialized features to ensure the comfort and safety of pets during transport. Rigorous safety protocols and emergency procedures are in place, including pet handling standards that go beyond industry expectations.

Furthermore, the company provides real-time tracking through Life360, along with regular photo and video updates for pet owners, allowing them to stay connected with their pets throughout the journey.

A Woman-Owned Business with a Strong Vision

US Pet Transport’s success story is all the more remarkable considering the challenges of building a business from scratch. Laura Jarrell, who serves as both owner and operator, has taken her vision of safe, reliable pet transportation and turned it into one of the leading services in the industry. She maintains a hands-on approach to customer service, personally handling inquiries and customer support calls, which ensures that clients feel heard and valued.

“We’re not in this business to just move pets; we’re in this business because we truly love animals, and it shows in every part of our service,” says Jarrell.

Despite the competitive nature of the pet transport market, particularly with broker platforms like Blue Collar Pet Transport and CitizenShipper, which connect customers with independent contractors, US Pet Transport differentiates itself through its unwavering commitment to professionalism, safety, and personalized service. Pet owners recognize the value in this approach, and many are willing to invest in the peace of mind that comes with knowing their pets are being cared for by an experienced, dedicated team.

Why Pet Owners Choose US Pet Transport

Pet transportation can be a stressful experience for both pets and their owners. However, US Pet Transport alleviates that stress with its comprehensive service offerings and focus on quality and customer satisfaction. Testimonials from customers highlight the peace of mind they gain from the company’s high standards and personalized care.

US Pet Transport’s ability to handle everything from logistics to documentation, and its emphasis on safety and comfort, makes it the top choice for pet owners who want the best for their animals.

Closing Remarks

As the pet transportation industry continues to grow, US Pet Transport Services LLC remains a leader in redefining industry standards. By providing exceptional service and treating each pet like family, the company has not only earned the trust of its customers but also set an example for others in the industry to follow. With the vision of raising the bar for pet transport services, US Pet Transport continues to demonstrate that professionalism, care, and customer satisfaction are the keys to success.

About US Pet Transport Services LLC

US Pet Transport Services LLC is an American, family-owned business specializing in high-quality pet transportation services. Established in 2019 by Laura Jarrell, the company has quickly grown into one of the leading names in the pet transport industry. Offering both private and shared pet transport services, the company is dedicated to providing safe, comfortable, and reliable travel for pets of all kinds. With a focus on safety, customer satisfaction, and expert care, US Pet Transport continues to lead the way in redefining what it means to be a true professional in the pet transportation industry.

