Morrison Psychotherapy Meadows, LCSW-PLLC Announces Multistate Expansion of Trauma-Informed Therapy Services

Morrison Psychotherapy Meadows Announces Major Milestone in Clinical Practice

Morrison Psychotherapy Meadows, LCSW-PLLC has formally announced the expansion of its trauma-informed therapy services across four U.S. states—New York, Kentucky, Connecticut, and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Founded by Dr. Marcia Morrison, a dual-doctorate psychotherapist with over three decades of clinical and academic expertise, the announcement marks a significant development in the accessibility of individualized care grounded in global experience.

With licensing credentials across state lines and therapeutic insights shaped by international service, Dr. Morrison’s practice continues to grow as a trusted source of evidence-based care. The expansion underscores the practice’s commitment to enhancing therapeutic access while integrating decades of research-informed strategies tailored to individuals, couples, and communities.

Clinician with Global Footprint: 30+ Years of Therapy Across Continents

Dr. Marcia Morrison began her career in the New York City’s Administration for Children’s Services, where she chaired high-level committees on adolescent care, abuse prevention, and residential treatment. Her early leadership as Director of a Residential Treatment Facility (RTF) for at-risk youth paved the way for future clinical engagements with military service members and families across Alaska, Germany, and Japan.

The new licensing reach builds upon this international clinical foundation, allowing Morrison Psychotherapy Meadows to extend therapy offerings that reflect an expansive understanding of cultural sensitivity, resilience, and emotional adaptation in high-pressure environments.

“I have had the privilege of serving military communities, families, and underserved populations in complex and varied settings,” said Dr. Morrison. “These experiences have shaped my approach to being clinically sound, compassionate, and responsive to the unique needs of each client.”

Integrated Services: What the Expansion Brings

The announcement brings greater visibility to the broad array of services currently offered by the practice. These include:

Individual Therapy: Designed to support those coping with anxiety, depression, trauma, grief, and self-esteem issues. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), mindfulness-based interventions, and client-tailored techniques are routinely utilized.

Couples Counseling: Using the Gottman Method and Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT), couples are guided through structured communication strategies, conflict de-escalation, and emotional reconnection.

Community Mental Health Initiatives: Active participation in health fairs and collaborative events supports Morrison Psychotherapy Meadows’ continued outreach and public health integration.

Clinical Assessments and Referrals: When appropriate, clients are evaluated and referred to specialized or community-based services to ensure continuity of care and service alignment.

This newly announced expansion ensures that individuals across four states now have access to trauma-informed therapy that merges academic research, global clinical experience, and a deeply personal approach to care.

Dual Doctorate Leadership and Academic Excellence

Dr. Morrison holds both a Ph.D. in Social Work and a Doctor of Social Welfare (DSW), credentials that reflect her long standing engagement with higher education and scholarship. Over the past 25 years, she has held professorships at multiple institutions and currently teaches at the City University of New York.

Her academic background plays a critical role in the structure and development of the practice. Each treatment plan and therapy model used within Morrison Psychotherapy Meadows is informed by research-driven methodologies, aligned with national clinical standards, and continuously refined through ongoing study.

Renewed Commitment to Accessible, Personalized Mental Health Care

Morrison Psychotherapy Meadows operates with a mission to create a space that is safe, nonjudgmental, and transformative for every client. The recent expansion serves to reinforce that mission, with Dr. Morrison emphasizing personalized attention as the core of her practice model.

“Whether I’m working with a couple navigating a crisis, a young adult facing self-doubt, or a family in transition, my role is to help create a therapeutic space that fosters healing and clarity,” she stated. “Growth begins when clients feel seen and supported.”

The practice remains dedicated to removing barriers to care through flexible scheduling, teletherapy options, and community-centered outreach. As Morrison Psychotherapy Meadows marks over 30 years in the field, this expansion is both a reflection of sustained growth and a reaffirmation of its founding values.

About Morrison Psychotherapy Meadows, LCSW-PLLC

Morrison Psychotherapy Meadows is a multistate psychotherapy practice established by Dr. Marcia Morrison, a licensed clinician with over three decades of professional experience in private practice, child protective services, military mental health, and academia. The practice provides evidence-based therapeutic services to individuals and couples across New York, Kentucky, Connecticut, and Virginia. Clinical offerings include Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT), and the Gottman Method, with a focus on trauma, relational challenges, and community engagement.

