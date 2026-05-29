OIC Launches the 2nd Edition of ASEAN Life Insurance Leadership Program (ALIP) 2026, Strengthening Regional Collaboration and Exchanging Knowledge to Navigate the Aging Society Towards a Resilient “Insurance Community”

Mr. Chuchatr Pramoolpol, Secretary-General of the Office of Insurance Commission (OIC), presided over the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Life Insurance Leadership Program (ALIP) 2026 at Hotel Nikko Bangkok. Organized by the OIC, in collaboration with the Life Insurance Fund (LIF) and the Thai Life Assurance Association (TLAA), the program brought together delegates from ASEAN insurance regulators, life insurance executives, life insurance associations from Thailand and ASEAN member states, as well as global partners from the Republic of Korea (South Korea) and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (Hong Kong), to exchange knowledge and strengthen international cooperation.

The OIC Secretary-General highlighted the program’s mission to prepare the regional life insurance sector for an aging society with the theme “The Longevity Frontier: Navigating the Future of Wellness”. He emphasized that the sector must transcend being mere product providers. Instead, it must become a “National Risk Buffer,” co-creating an ecosystem that ensures both physical wellness and long-term financial security for citizens.

Driven by the 5th Insurance Development Plan (2026–2030), the ALIP exemplifies the OIC’s view that “regulation” and “development” must proceed in tandem. This is achieved through a “Collaborative Shield”—a framework allowing innovation to serve the public interest while regulatory systems adapt swiftly to global shifts. ALIP serves as a centralized platform that translates “Friendship and Connection” into concrete cooperation, laying a crucial foundation for a robust “Insurance Community” to grow stably and sustainably in the long term.

Scheduled for May 25–29, 2026, the 5-day intensive curriculum is driven through 4 core modules: (1) Global Landscape & Strategic Outlook; (2) Emerging Risk & Resilience; (3) Technology & Customer Transformation; and (4) Leadership & Human Capital Strategy. Through a blend of keynotes, panel discussions, workshops, and site visits, renowned experts will guide regional leaders in co-designing guidelines for the industry. Key topics include navigating emerging risks, applying Artificial Intelligence (AI), ensuring data security, and maintaining long-term industry sustainability.

Ultimately, ALIP goes beyond standard capacity-building. It acts as a vital engine to build strategic networks and collaboratively design a resilient, future-ready insurance system that meets citizens’ evolving needs, particularly in an aging society, while sustainably bolstering public trust across the region.

“Currently, we have been elevated to a regional hub for knowledge, research, and innovation, promoting InsurTech utilization and proactive policy development,” concluded the Secretary-General. “ALIP marks a crucial starting point for establishing long-term cooperation mechanisms and innovation that truly connects regulators with the life insurance sector, ultimately generating lasting benefits for member states and citizens throughout the region.”