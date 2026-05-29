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Kendra Jarrell Announces the Release of Becoming Home, a New Book Exploring How Environment Shapes Personal Growth and Life Transitions

ByEthan Lin

May 29, 2026

Author, consultant, and speaker Kendra Jarrell announces the release of her debut book, Becoming Home: Self-Discovery Through the Power of Space, available on Amazon beginning June 1, 2026.

Drawing from her background in real estate, advisory work, and personal development, Jarrell offers readers a fresh perspective on the role environment plays in shaping emotional well-being, behavior, decision-making, and personal transformation. Through reflective storytelling and practical insight, Becoming Home explores the idea that homes are not passive backdrops, but active participants in the way people experience their lives.

Originally written as a private letter to her daughter, the project evolved over nearly a decade into a broader body of work after Jarrell began recognizing recurring patterns among the women she served professionally. Many appeared successful on the surface while quietly navigating overwhelm, transition, burnout, or a growing sense that something in life no longer fit.

“What I started noticing — first in myself, and then in other women — was that people often believe they need to completely change their life when something feels off,” said Kendra Jarrell. “But sometimes what they’re actually responding to is the environment, routines, and expectations that have been quietly reinforcing an older version of themselves.”

At the center of Becoming Home is the concept that physical space influences more than aesthetics or organization. Jarrell presents the home as both diagnostic and therapeutic — capable of revealing patterns, emotional weight, identity shifts, and areas of misalignment, while also supporting clarity, growth, and intentional change.

The book introduces readers to a practical framework designed to help them better understand the connection between their internal lives and external environments. Rather than promoting dramatic overhauls or quick-fix transformation, Becoming Home encourages readers to begin with observation: noticing what feels heavy, what no longer fits, and what their surroundings may already be communicating about their current season of life.

Through personal experiences, client observations, and environmental insight, Jarrell explores how everyday spaces can quietly reinforce habits, emotional states, and decision-making patterns. The book examines how people often attempt to change themselves internally while continuing to live inside structures and environments that support outdated versions of who they are.

Jarrell’s work has gained attention for its perspective that environments are both reflective and influential — shaping not only how people live, but how they see themselves and what they believe is possible for their future. This philosophy became the foundation for the broader Becoming Home framework, which now supports Jarrell’s consulting work, speaking engagements, digital experiences, and educational content.

In addition to her writing, Jarrell is known for combining practical strategy with reflective insight through her work with women navigating relocation, custom home projects, lifestyle redesign, and periods of personal transition. Based in Tennessee, she continues to develop resources focused on helping individuals create environments that support clarity, steadiness, and intentional living.

Becoming Home: Self-Discovery Through the Power of Space will be available on Amazon beginning June 1, 2026. A limited-time Kindle presale will run from May 26–28.

Amazon: Available HERE

To learn more, request interviews, or attend the virtual launch event, contact kendra@consultwithkendra.com.

About Kendra Jarrell

Kendra Jarrell is an author, consultant, and speaker whose work focuses on the relationship between environment, identity, and personal growth. She is the creator of the Becoming Home framework, a philosophy centered on how physical space, lifestyle structure, and life seasons influence the way people think, feel, and make decisions. Combining her background in real estate, advisory work, and personal development, Jarrell helps women navigate life transitions with greater clarity and intention through consulting, writing, and educational experiences.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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