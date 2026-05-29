PixExact Launches Exact-Size AI Design Platform for Ads, Flyers, Banners

PixExact today announced the expansion of its AI Flyer Generator and ecommerce visual workflow, providing small businesses, ecommerce sellers, marketers, and creators with a faster way to produce exact-size marketing assets for real-world campaigns. The platform helps users create flyers, ecommerce banners, product campaign visuals, social media graphics, and promotional images without relying on traditional design software or manual resizing.

As businesses continue producing visual content across multiple channels, the need for adaptable and production-ready creative assets has grown significantly. A single marketing campaign often requires multiple formats, including flyers, website banners, square social posts, vertical story creatives, product promotion images, and advertising graphics. PixExact is designed to streamline this process by allowing users to generate or adapt visuals in the exact dimensions required for each platform.

The expanded PixExact platform includes an AI Flyer Generator that enables users to create business flyers, local service promotions, event materials, product flyers, and print-style marketing assets using simple prompts or reference images. Users can define the purpose, style, layout direction, messaging, and exact dimensions to quickly generate polished flyer concepts that can later be edited or resized.

PixExact’s ecommerce workflow is specifically built for online sellers and direct-to-consumer brands that require product marketing visuals, ad creatives, store banners, and promotional graphics. Ecommerce teams can transform product photos, brand assets, or campaign concepts into visuals optimized for websites, online marketplaces, social media channels, and advertising campaigns.

“Small businesses and ecommerce teams do not just need attractive AI images. They need marketing visuals that fit the exact place where the asset will be used,” said Jones Xu, founder of PixExact. “PixExact helps users move from idea to usable creative faster by focusing on exact-size output, practical workflows, and business-ready visual assets.”

The platform includes a range of AI-powered design tools such as text-to-image generation, image-to-image transformation, AI image resizing, background removal, image extension, flyer generation, image-to-prompt conversion, and more. These features allow users to begin with a prompt, existing product photo, brand asset, or reference image and quickly generate content tailored for different marketing formats.

PixExact is particularly useful for businesses and creators who need to repurpose one campaign idea into multiple visual assets. A local business can create a flyer and adapt the same creative direction into website banners or social media graphics. Ecommerce sellers can build product campaign visuals and resize or extend them for different advertising placements. Marketers can rapidly test multiple creative directions before selecting a final concept.

The platform’s focus on exact pixel dimensions supports commonly used marketing formats such as 1200×628 advertising images, 1080×1080 square posts, 1080×1920 vertical creatives, website hero banners, and print-ready flyer layouts. This reduces the time spent cropping, stretching, or rebuilding assets after generation.

The AI Flyer Generator is available at https://www.pixexact.com/ai-flyer-generator . Ecommerce visual workflows can be explored at https://www.pixexact.com/use-cases/ecommerce , while additional AI design tools are available through the main platform at https://www.pixexact.com/ .

About PixExact

PixExact is an AI design production platform focused on exact-size visual generation and editing. The platform helps businesses, ecommerce sellers, marketers, creators, and game developers create production-ready images for advertising, social media, websites, print materials, ecommerce, and digital products. PixExact offers tools for AI image generation, image-to-image editing, AI resizing, image extending, background removal, flyer generation, poster generation, image-to-prompt conversion, video generation, and pixel art asset creation.