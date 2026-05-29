Expatfile.tax LLC Launches Mobile Apps to Simplify US Tax Filing for Americans Living Abroad

The Association of Americans Resident Overseas (AARO) estimates that at least 5.5 million Americans live abroad. A good proportion of these people become tax residents in their new countries, which means that they follow tax laws and pay taxes there.

However, the United States is one of the few countries that require citizens to always file tax returns, regardless of where they reside or where they earn their income. This is due to the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA). Some Americans may not know about this before moving away, and come tax season, they face unexpected filings that cause added stress.

Failure to file can lead to IRS penalties and more, which adds pressure to expats who need to report to the government. To make matters even more complicated, a good portion of Americans don’t pay US taxes due to the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion (FEIE) and Foreign Tax Credit (FTC).

Yet filing from abroad can be difficult, especially when accountants in their countries aren’t familiar with American tax laws. It can be challenging to work with a general American accountant, too, as some may not handle expat clients often.

Expats can seek the assistance of companies like Expatfile.tax LLC, which specializes in helping those overseas with tax filings. This business has proprietary tax software that people abroad can use to e-file their own expat tax return and Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts (FBAR), and it’s an IRS-authorized e-file provider.

The software is built specifically for this demographic to relieve tax stress, as users can simply file in 10 minutes without any tax expertise. They only have to answer the questions presented. This company has over 157,000 users in over 180 countries, and it has helped secure over $100 million in tax refunds.

Expatfile.tax LLC has recently launched iOS and Android apps to further assist Americans abroad. This added convenience allows them to file taxes from their mobile phones, which eliminates the need for a laptop or computer.

The simple and intuitive interface of both the website and apps should make it straightforward for users to file appropriate documents. However, if they’re struggling, they have access to free live support that’s available 24/7 over email and chat.

Interested users can get started for free with Expatfile.tax LLC. They only need to pay once they’ve completed their tax return and are ready to e-file.

Tax audits are a real concern, so those who want extra safeguards can add optional audit protection services to their tax returns. In the case of an IRS audit, Expatfile.tax LLC will handle it.

Should users want to educate themselves more on taxes, they can find country guides on the site, as well as specific tax information for topics such as FEIE or the bona fide residence test.