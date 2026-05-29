NOODLE: The Thinkers Convention Draws 4,000 Attendees to Newport News for Landmark Weekend of Innovation, Culture & Community

The Thinkers Convention officially concluded its inaugural weekend in Newport News following two days of impactful conversations, cultural programming, entrepreneurship, innovation, wellness, and community engagement that brought together more than 4,000 attendees, speakers, and creatives from across the country.

Held in Newport News’ emerging Yard District, NOODLE welcomed a dynamic and diverse lineup of voices spanning technology, music, science, business, mental health, and creativity, including appearances and conversations featuring a key panel led by Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones, Shark Tank’s Daymond John, and Chance the Rapper curated by Terrence J. Additional programming featured Rhett & Link, Aisha Bowe, The D.O.C., Styles P, Fam-Lay, Maejor, James Fauntleroy, and many more.

Beyond the panels, NOODLE also delivered a major entertainment experience with performances that energized attendees and reinforced the convention’s unique blend of culture and conversation. Aloe Blacc kicked off the two-day experience with the RNB Block Party. The following day, CeeLo Green brought the crowd to life with a high-energy performance, while Jermaine Dupri kept attendees moving with an unforgettable DJ set that transformed the Yard District into a full cultural celebration. Chance the Rapper also delivered a standout appearance that many attendees described as feeling like a free concert experience layered into an already impactful weekend of innovation, entrepreneurship, and community.

“NOODLE was a first of its kind event for Newport News. There are many music festivals in this area, but not many that are programming-forward and music secondary,” said Antonio Dowe, Founder and Creator of NOODLE.

“We brought in speakers from all over the country to be a part of NOODLE. From science and technology, to health, wellness, entrepreneurship, and creativity, we had every avenue covered.”

Unlike traditional entertainment festivals, NOODLE intentionally centered education, access, innovation, and meaningful conversation, creating a space where entrepreneurs, students, creators, executives, and community leaders could engage directly with thought leaders and one another.

With strong attendance, national interest, and overwhelmingly positive response from attendees and partners alike, NOODLE: The Thinkers Convention has positioned itself as a major new cultural and innovation-driven destination for the Hampton Roads region and beyond.

View Event Photos Here | Official Video Recap Here

Photo Credit: Ralph Williams

Learn more by visiting the website NOODLE | The Thinkers Convention . Supporters can also follow updates and future announcements through Instagram or contacting the media team directly at info@globalmusictouring.com .