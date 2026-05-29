InkWell Health Announces Expansion of Smart Tattoo Platform with New Orthopedic Applications and SEED Round Progress

InkWell Health , a healthcare technology company advancing post-surgical monitoring through its smart tattoo platform, has announced a major expansion of its product line alongside continued progress in its priced seed funding round. The company will introduce new applications for foot, ankle, and hip procedures in the third quarter, following real-world testing scheduled for June and July this year. The expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s rapid development and positions it for broader clinical adoption and international growth.

InkWell Health

The announcement also highlights InkWell Health’s ongoing fundraising efforts. The company is currently raising a priced seed round that is already one-third closed, with proceeds allocated toward scaling operations, supporting regulatory pathways, and accelerating product development.

Founder and CEO John Matthews emphasizes that the capital will play a central role in strengthening the company’s commercial infrastructure. “This fundraising round is focused on hiring a US head of sales and building out operational leadership,” he says. “It will also support the regulatory, product, and development work required to launch our foot and ankle and hip modules.”

InkWell Health’s platform uses a temporary tattoo applied to the skin after surgery, paired with a smartphone app that scans the tattoo and captures recovery data. The system tracks key indicators such as swelling, temperature, and range of motion, providing clinicians with continuous, medical-grade insights between patient visits. Matthews refers to the system as a bridge between patients and providers during a critical phase of recovery.

The upcoming product expansion builds on the company’s early traction in knee applications, where its technology has already demonstrated strong clinical utility. For the new foot, ankle, and hip applications, InkWell Health has completed simulation testing and is now moving into real-world validation with patients. These trials will evaluate performance across multiple recovery metrics, including swelling patterns and post-surgical variability, before the anticipated Q3 launch.

Alongside product expansion, InkWell Health is advancing its clinical research efforts. The company has completed a multi-site clinical study and is preparing findings for publication within the next six to twelve months. According to Matthews, the research focuses on how clinicians can use continuous recovery data to improve outcomes and reduce complications. “We are working on publishing data that shows how clinicians can use our platform to prevent problems during recovery,” he says. “The goal is to demonstrate that this data can lower costs, improve patient outcomes, and create value for providers and payers.”

The company’s long-term vision extends beyond individual procedures. InkWell Health is building a growing database of recovery data that can be leveraged by clinicians and researchers to improve care protocols at scale. Matthews notes that this data-driven approach has the potential to reshape how post-surgical care is delivered. Over time, aggregated insights could inform best practices, reduce hospital readmissions, and support more efficient healthcare systems.

InkWell Health is also preparing for international expansion, with plans to enter the United Kingdom market in the fourth quarter. According to Matthews, the company has secured an exclusive partnership with a major UK-based group and is currently completing the necessary regulatory and operational steps to support launch. “We have an exclusive letter from a large group in the UK and are working toward a Q4 launch,” he says. “Regulatory expansion is a key priority for us as we scale globally.”

In the United States, the company recently announced a strategic partnership with MEND Nutrition , a clinically validated nutrition company specializing in pre- and post-surgical optimization. The partnership is expected to accelerate adoption by enabling faster onboarding for providers and improving patient readiness for surgery. Matthews emphasizes that the collaboration is a meaningful step forward in integrating holistic care with real-time monitoring. “This partnership allows us to expand access and support patients before and after surgery in a more comprehensive way,” he notes.

Looking ahead, InkWell Health is continuing to explore additional applications for its technology. The company is developing solutions for soft tissue procedures, including shoulder interventions and breast reconstruction, where early detection of complications can be critical. It is also testing a compression stocking for lower limb monitoring, further extending the platform’s capabilities.

Matthews highlights that the broader objective is to demonstrate the versatility of the technology across multiple clinical use cases. “We want to show that this platform can be applied across a wide range of conditions, from musculoskeletal to lymphedema and soft tissue recovery,” he says.

With a clear roadmap, expanding product portfolio, and growing clinical validation, InkWell Health is positioning itself as a leader in data-driven post-surgical care. The company’s focus on innovation, combined with its progress in funding and partnerships, underscores a strong trajectory toward scale.

As InkWell Health moves toward the next phase of growth, the combination of product expansion, research validation, and strategic investment signals a pivotal moment for the company and the broader evolution of connected care.